Tim McGraw Says It's 'Not Appropriate' to Throw Objects at Concerts: 'You Could Really Injure Somebody'

"What happens if somebody gets hurt? Then it ruins the show for everybody," said McGraw, as Cardi B, Bebe Rexha and Pink have recently faced thrown items

Updated on July 31, 2023 05:25PM EDT
When Tim McGraw sang "Live Like You Were Dying," he wasn't talking about facing thrown objects while performing.

Ahead of his upcoming Standing Room Only Tour, the country star spoke about the unfortunate phenomenon of concertgoers throwing items at performers on stage in a new interview with CNN, telling the outlet it's a "terrible" thing to do.

"I mean, you could really injure somebody and you could miss and hit somebody in the audience and injure somebody," said McGraw, 56. "What happens if somebody gets hurt? Then it ruins the show for everybody. If somebody can’t continue performing."

Throughout his career, McGraw's performed hundreds of concerts and braved a tossed object or two — but nothing dangerous.

"I’m used to soft goods being thrown at me," he told the outlet. “And that’s fine, but don’t throw anything that’s got any heft to it that’s gonna hurt somebody.

McGraw continued, "I just think that it’s just not appropriate to do. Everybody’s there to have fun, and there’s just no need in any of that."

The star expressed hope that "it doesn’t happen" to him during the upcoming tour, which hits over 30 cities starting in March 2024, but he noted that he'll "try to stay calm if it does."

Cardi B became the most recent artist to have something thrown at them, when a fan hurled a drink at her mid-performance at Drai's Beachclub in Las Vegas over the weekend.

In a now-viral video, the rapper appears surprised as the drink is thrown in her direction while she performed her hit "Bodak Yellow." In response, Cardi threw her microphone at the front-row attendee, who security seemingly escorted away.

Musicians began speaking out about thrown objects at concerts after Bebe Rexha was seriously hurt in New York City when a fan threw a cell phone at her face in June. He was later arrested. Since the incident, videos of Harry StylesKelsea BalleriniLil Nas XDrakePink and more getting hit with items surfaced online.

“Have you noticed how people are forgetting f---ing show etiquette at the moment," said Adele during a recent show in Las Vegas. "People are throwing s--- on stage. Have you seen that? I f---ing dare you — I dare you throw something at me. I’ll f---ing kill you.”

