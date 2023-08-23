Tim McGraw Says He Loves Wife Faith Hill's Southern Food and Reveals His Favorite Cheat Meals

The country music icon gushed to 'ET Canada' about the passion he has for his wife's Southern cooking

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
Updated on August 23, 2023 12:12AM EDT
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

Tim McGraw has many things to rave about regarding his wife Faith Hill.

In a new interview with ET Canada, the country music icon, 56, shared that his wife, 55, has a knack for cooking Southern food, including his favorite cheat meal.

"I mean, my wife's Southern cooking," he said when asked about the meals he likes to indulge in. "She'll cook anything, but my cheat meal is usually peas, cornbread, collared greens, pork chops, fries, and gravy." When it comes to treats, he shared that he has a love of Coca-Cola cake and enjoys eating a bowl of cereal late at night.

"I love Cocoa Puffs," he added. "My wife can tell when I get up in the middle of the night because I leave a trail of Cocoa Puffs all over 'cause I overfill my bowl." While the "Don't Take the Girl" singer is not afraid to treat himself, he shared that he stays healthy by starting each day with an hour-long walk.

Tim McGraw
Tim McGraw performs with his guitar.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

McGraw and his wife are set to mark their 27th wedding anniversary in October and are parents to daughters Gracie, 26, Maggie, 25, and Audrey, 21.

"They're very outspoken in their beliefs and what they believe in," he shared with PEOPLE in 2020 about what makes him the proudest about their daughters. "They don't tolerate injustice for anybody, expected for themselves or for anybody else. And they speak up about it. And I'm really proud of that."

As for what has made his marriage to Hill last, McGraw shared during a 2017 appearance on Today that he and his wife are great at communicating with one another.

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw arrive at the Paramount+ UK launch
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw pose on red carpet.

Joe Maher/Getty Images

“Well, the car I drive, the relationship she drives,” he shared before adding, “It’s pretty even. We make decisions about things in different ways, but we always talk about it before we do it. And you know, having three daughters, we sort of acquiesced to mom quite a bit on those decisions.”

