Tim McGraw Says Date Nights with Faith Hill Involve Lots of Candles and ''80s Music' (Exclusive)

Tim McGraw Says Date Nights with Faith Hill Involve Lots of Candles and '80s Music'

The country superstar, who has a new album, 'Standing Room Only', and a tour starting next March, spoke to PEOPLE for One Last Thing

By
Julie Jordan
Julie Jordan

Published on August 25, 2023
Tim McGraw in 2020.

Tim McGraw has realized there are a few perks about being an empty nester with wife Faith Hill.

With daughters Gracie, 26, Maggie, 25, and Audrey, 21, out of the house, McGraw, 56, and Hill, 55, routinely have date nights together. "We’ll cook a big dinner at home and light candles all over and turn ’80s music on," McGraw tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "We try to have those often. In fact, when the girls get home now, it’s like, 'Haven’t you been here a little too long?'"

McGraw, who has a new album, Standing Room Only, and a tour starting next March, spoke to the magazine for One Last Thing:

Audrey, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Maggie at the ACM Honors in August 2023.

Last game I played
Audrey, our youngest daughter, was home and had a few friends over. We had dinner and enjoyed playing trivia all night. I think Faith won, if I’m not mistaken. Or actually I think I won, but I better say she did.

Last perfect day off
Just sitting on the beach with a good book and spending maybe eight hours not moving from the chair I was in. I have no middle gears. I have first and 22nd—there’s not a lot in between.

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw in July 2017.

Last time I watched the sunset
We watch a beautiful sunset almost every night here at the house [in Tennessee]. Early in my career, I saw a lot of sunrises that I shouldn’t have, but I’m too old for that now. 

Last DIY project
Every spring I go to the nursery and buy all these flowers, two or three pickup trucks full, and I spend a week planting everything. That’s as far as my DIY list goes. If you do more than one thing, and you actually do them pretty good, then you have to do them again. I’m not stupid.  

Standing Room Only is available now. Tickets for McGraw's tour, which starts in March, can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

