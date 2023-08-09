Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Share a Strong Connection to Santana's 'Samba Pa Ti'

Tim McGraw surprised fans by revealing the one song that gets him and his wife Faith Hill in the mood for love — and it's not country

Published on August 9, 2023 12:59AM EDT
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw
Tim McGraw revealed his song with wife Faith Hill is "Samba Pa Ti" by Santana. Photo:

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

Country crooner Tim McGraw surprised his fans by revealing the song that makes him think of his beloved wife Faith Hill every time he hears it.

Taking to the stage at the famed Sunset Strip venue Whisky a Go Go in West Hollywood to play an intimate set to promote his upcoming Standing Room Only tour for his album of the same name, McGraw was asked about the one special track that calls to mind his beloved wife of 27 years.

“Well, there's one song and it's really an instrumental, but there's one. I’m probably going to get in trouble for saying this. God, please forgive me, baby!” McGraw said to Yahoo Entertainment, referencing 55-year-old Hill.

“It’s ‘Samba Pa Ti,’ by Santana. It's kind of our song," he admitted.

"Samba Pa Ti," which is Spanish for "Samba For You," was released in 1970 as an instrumental track by the Latin rock band Santana, fronted by guitarist Carlos Santana. The song is taken from the band's second studio album Abraxus.

"My uncle told me one time — my uncle Hank, old hippie who lives in Napa Valley — he played it for me one time years ago on the road. He loved that song too. He said, ‘I'm gonna tell you something.’ He says, ‘Never make love to a woman with this song on unless you intend to marry her.’ And so I didn't until I did. And then I did,” McGraw, 56, continued.

Carlos Santana in concert
Carlos Santana played guitar on "Sama Pa Ti," released in 1970.

Francesco Castaldo/Archivio Francesco Castaldo/Mondadori via Getty

“We always like to say we've been married 92 years in showbiz language; it’s like dog years,” McGraw joked on stage before mentioning how he and Hill are now empty nesters, with their three daughters Gracie Katherine, 26, Maggie Elizabeth, 24, and Audrey Caroline, 21, all having flown the coup.

“It was tough at first, like the first six months. I think it's always harder on mom when the girls go away,” said McGraw of his daughters leaving home. “It was pretty tough because it was empty and the energy of the house was sort of gone. And then after about six months, we sort of thought, when we got married, we had a kid right away — we had Gracie right away. And now we kind of like having our time to ourselves and it's kind of honeymoon time again. So, we’ve quite enjoyed it!”

One of the songs on Standing Room Only, titled “Nashville CA/L.A. Tennessee,” was inspired by eldest daughter Gracie leaving the family home in 2018.

“It came out of loading up my Cadillac Escalade, my 19-year-old Cadillac Escalade, taking all the seats out of it, loading all of her stuff in, and her and I doing a solo cross-country trip together to move her to L.A.,” McGraw recalled.

“We had a great time on the trip, singing songs and playing music and stopping at cool places and spending time together. And then when I got [to Los Angeles], it was late at night and she was so ready to be here and so ready to get rid of Dad by that point! I unloaded all the stuff to where she was living, and she was like, ‘All right, Dad, I'm fine now! You can go.’ And I kept lingering around, kept trying to move things around, trying to keep as much time with her as I could. And she finally gave me a big hug and says, ‘OK, Dad, I need you to go now!’ And then I just broke down and just started crying. … So, that song was born out of that road trip.”

The topic of Taylor Swift's music came up when she was playing a show at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles while McGraw played his own performance. The Midnights singer's debut single was named after McGraw.

The song's lyrics tell of a girl longing for a boy from her past whenever she hears music by the performer.

“It makes me pretty proud," McGraw told Yahoo Entertainment, while also referring to Swift as “one of the greatest songwriters ever."

"At first when she first came out with it, I thought, ‘Have I gotten that old that now that these new artists are singing songs of my name in it?’ ”

Tim McGraw's album Standing Room Only is out now. Tickets for his tour are available for purchase via his website.

