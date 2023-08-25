Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Coordinate with Their Daughters During Rare Red Carpet Appearance

The country music stars are the proud parents of Gracie, 26, Maggie, 25, and Audrey, 21

Audrey McGraw, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Maggie McGraw attend the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 23, 2023
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill had some special plus ones.

While attending the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, the country music icons walked the red carpet with their daughters Audrey and Maggie.

The family coordinated in matching black and white, with Audrey, 21, standing next to her dad in a white gown while sister Maggie, 25, wore a black dress next to Hill, 55.

McGraw, 56, and Hill are also parents to a third daughter, Gracie, 26.

This isn't the first time that McGraw and Hill's daughters have taken style inspiration from them. In May, the couple's daughter Gracie shared an image of her wearing a Jean Paul Gaultier femme dress, Tom Ford Gucci moto jacket and vintage vinyl Manolo boots, which she confirmed to PEOPLE were all pieces from her mom's closet.

"Last night in clothes my mom let me have, clutching my movie ticket to ground me from my own inner monologue….wishing I was wearing smaller underwear…" Gracie captioned the Instagram photo of her wearing the outfit for the N.Y.C. premiere of On Our Way, adding, "Fit is all vintage archive ;)."

In March, the McGraw appeared on Audacy's Rob + Holly and recalled getting emotional after dropping off Gracie when she moved to Los Angeles.

"I drove my daughter to L.A. when she moved out there, I drove cross country with her. I took all the seats out of my Cadillac Escalade and loaded it up with all of her stuff," he said.

"When I dropped her off, I just lost it," he admitted. "And then I had to drive home all by myself. I was crying the whole time."

In 2021, McGraw spoke to PEOPLE about raising three girls, giving most of the credit to his wife.

"It's inspiring to me to watch them go out on their own and do the things they do," McGraw said of his daughters. "We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women."

"And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people. It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom."

