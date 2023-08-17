Tim McGraw Celebrates His 26-Year Marriage to Wife Faith Hill: 'It's Like 96 in Show Business'

Tim McGraw is celebrating his life with Faith Hill.

Reflecting on their 26-year marriage Wednesday, McGraw, 56, told ET Canada that it all stems from a promise they made when they first decided to tie the knot.

“I don’t know if there’s a key,” McGraw said about his life with Hill, who he married in 1996 at his aunt’s house in Rayville, Louisiana, just months after getting engaged.

“We always say we’re 27 years coming up, we always say it’s like 96 in show business. It’s almost like dog years.”



McGraw continued, “We just made a commitment early on, when we first decided we were going to get married and have kids, that we wouldn’t just walk out the door when problems arose.”



Faith Hill and Tim McGraw onstage together. Martin Philbey/Getty

The couple, who will celebrate their 27th wedding anniversary in October, are parents to three daughters together: Gracie, 26, Maggie, 25, and Audrey, 21.

Discussing his relationship with Hill, 55, and his girls, McGraw revealed that the foursome never shy away from telling him the truth.

“Oh no, they’re honest,” he laughed. “They’re brutally honest.”



Faith Hill and Tim McGraw with their three daughters. Kevin Mazur/Getty

“Faith and I were going to raise our girls to be strong, independent and fierce and have their own minds and have their own opinions,” he continued. “And sometimes I go, ‘Dang, do we want them to be that independent and strong?’ But yeah, we’re so proud of them.”

McGraw and Hill met at a gig in Nashville in 1994. Two years later, McGraw popped the question while on tour at a country music festival.

In February, the Grammy Award-winning singer paid tribute to his wife on Valentine’s Day with a sweet Instagram post that featured side-by-clips of McGraw rewatching the pair’s music video for their 1997 duet “It’s Your Love.”



“Forever grateful for this love and the memories. Happy Valentine’s Day my love @faithhill ❤️ #ItsYourLove.”



“How beautiful is my wife in this video? My gosh,” said McGraw in the video. “This is our first music video together, our first song we ever did together. I’m always intimidated making videos with Faith just because she is just so beautiful. I mean, the camera loves her. I always call them the Beauty and the Beast videos.”

“That’s always been a special song to us and it will always be a special song to us,” he added.

