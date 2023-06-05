Gracie McGraw revealed that she’s been taking type 2 diabetes drug Mounjaro for her symptoms of PCOS, or polycystic ovary syndrome — a hormone imbalance that affects 1 in 10 women of childbearing age.

The 26-year-old daughter of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill posted an Instagram photo of herself lounging in a bikini, showing off her recent weight loss after taking Mounjaro, an FDA-approved prescription medication for people with type 2 diabetes. It's a brand name for tirzepatide, which has been proven to be highly effective for weight loss by reducing appetite and improving how the body breaks down sugar and fat.

Mounjaro is similar to Ozempic and Wegovy — brand names for semaglutide — which work in the brain to impact satiety, and have been trending in Hollywood circles for weight loss.

In the comments of her post, Gracie replied to a follower while sharing that she’s been taking the medication to help with her PCOS, which can cause symptoms like irregular periods, excess hair growth, acne, weight gain and infertility.

“It’s a gorgeous day for narcissism!” she captioned the photo.

“And Ozempic!” one person commented before Gracie quickly replied, “I did use Ozempic last year, yes. I am now on a low dose of Mounjaro for my PCOS as well as working out. No need to accuse when I have been open about it.”

Gracie first revealed in March 2022 that she was diagnosed with PCOS, detailing how she’s struggled with her weight for years.

“I just wanted to share really quick that I have recently been diagnosed with PCOS (polycystic ovarian syndrome). To get the correct diagnosis you would need 2 out of the 5 characteristics of PCOS and I had 4,” she wrote at the time. “During my appointment with my endocrinologist I realized that may have been a factor in my issues with weight, so we decided to try a medicine to regulate my body more normally and create the tools to continue to keep my body and myself healthy as I get older.”

“I’m learning to navigate the new blemishes but I don’t think that I would have ever allowed myself to go to a doctor's appointment like this unless I had taken the correct steps toward my mental health, because as much as physical health is important, mental goes hand and hand,” she continued. “Sending love to those who are struggling with something similar or literally anything at all.”

Gracie later followed up and shared that she was prescribed Qsymia — combination drug of phentermine and topiramate used to treat obesity — and Ozempic, noting that she doesn’t have type 2 diabetes.

“The medicine I’m taking has given me a body I haven’t had in years (maybe ever?) in a good way though,” she said alongside a selfie smiling in a bikini. “It’s weird to see how your body can change so rapidly but I’m finding new ways to love her and new things to love about her everyday.”

Dr. Rekha Kumar — endocrinologist at Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian and expert in obesity and PCOS — recently told Good Morning America that Mounjaro and Ozempic can both help with insulin resistance, a health issue that arises due to PCOS.

"It's not necessarily that we're using the meds to treat PCOS, but the meds can be helpful for one of the symptoms of PCOS, which is the actual weight gain and hormonal drive to eat carbohydrate because of the insulin resistance," she explained. "What we've learned in the past 20 years is that PCOS is actually an insulin-carbohydrate-metabolism problem called insulin resistance, meaning the body makes more insulin in response to carbohydrates.”

Kumar continued, "And what people often forget about insulin is that it's a fat storage-promoting hormone, so the more insulin your body is making, the better you are at storing fat."