Tim McGraw's Daughters Turned Him Down After He Asked to Collab on Song: 'Ain't Singing with You'

The country singer shares his three daughters — Grace, Maggie and Audrey — with wife Faith Hill

By Hannah Sacks
Published on August 3, 2023 01:07PM EDT
Gracie McGraw, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, Audrey McGraw and Maggie McGraw
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Tim McGraw is having a hard time booking his next collaborators.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the country singer, 56, revealed that he had a couple of guest stars in mind for his new songs, but they might not be as into the idea as he is. The dad of three mentioned that he would love to sing with both his wife Faith Hill and his three daughters on a new track, but his daughters passed on the opportunity.

"They're the life of the party every time they're around," McGraw said of his girls. "They just inspire us in so many ways. I'd love to do a song with all five of us at some point. I talk about it all the time, and they're like, 'I ain't singing with you, dad.'"

He later joked that his daughter would "sing with mom. But I'm probably not up to par with the rest of them. I'm the worst singer in the family."

McGraw and Hill share three daughters, Gracie, 26, Maggie, 24, and Audrey, 21.

The close-knit family often attends events together and posts photos of their brood. "It's crazy. It goes by so fast," McGraw said about his daughters during a conversation with Leo Edit in 2021. "What starts happening is you start marking your time by their years. And the next thing you know, they grow so fast and it's like every two years there's a different child that you have as they age."

"It's inspiring to me to watch them go out on their own and do the things they do," McGraw told PEOPLE in 2021 about his daughters. "We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women."

"And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people. It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom."

McGraw's daughters even take style inspiration from their mom. His daughter Gracie shared an image of her wearing a Jean Paul Gaultier femme dress, Tom Ford Gucci moto jacket and vintage vinyl Manolo boots in May, which she confirmed to PEOPLE are all pieces from her mom's personal collection.

"Last night in clothes my mom let me have, clutching my movie ticket to ground me from my own inner monologue….wishing I was wearing smaller underwear…" Gracie captioned the Instagram photo of her wearing the outfit for the N.Y.C. premiere of On Our Way, adding, "Fit is all vintage archive ;)."

