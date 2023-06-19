Tim McGraw's Daughter Audrey Wishes Him a Happy Father's Day: 'Love You So Much'

Tim McGraw got a Father's Day shoutout from daughter Audrey on Instagram Sunday

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 19, 2023 06:39PM EDT
Gracie McGraw, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, Audrey McGraw and Maggie McGraw
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Tim McGraw is getting Father's Day love from daughter Audrey.

On Sunday, the 21-year-old shared a photo of her dad on her Instagram Story. The country singer, 55, sported a big smile while wearing a red shirt and matching cap as he sat inside a car.

"Love you so much! Happy Father's Day," she wrote.

In addition to Audrey, the country star also shares daughters Maggie, 24, and Gracie, 26, with wife Faith Hill.

Tim McGraw
Tim McGraw.

Audrey McGraw

Appearing on Audacy's Rob + Holly in March, McGraw recalled getting emotional after dropping Gracie off when she moved to Los Angeles.

"I drove my daughter to L.A. when she moved out there, I drove cross country with her. I took all the seats out of my Cadillac Escalade and loaded it up with all of her stuff," he began.

"When I dropped her off, I just lost it," he admitted. "And then I had to drive home all by myself. I was crying the whole time."

tim mcgraw, faith hill, Audrey Caroline McGraw
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

In a March 2021 interview with Leo Edit, the "It's Your Love" artist spoke about watching his kids grow into adults.

"It's crazy. It goes by so fast," he told the outlet before joking about his parenting. "You think you're giving them good life lessons. You know, as a parent—look, [laughs] you're going to get half of everything wrong. That's just the nature of it. There is no handbook with it."

"What starts happening is you start marking your time by their years. And the next thing you know, they grow so fast and it's like every two years there's a different child that you have as they age," McGraw said.

The country star called watching them grow up "a beautiful thing, but it's a sad thing at the same time."

"You find yourself reflecting and looking back at pictures and thinking, 'Oh my gosh, I remember that time, I remember when they looked like that,' " he added.

