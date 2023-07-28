Entertainment Music Country Tim McGraw Reveals Dates for 'Standing Room Only' Tour with Special Guest Carly Pearce The tour will kick off in March 2024 and will hit arenas across more than 30 cities throughout the U.S. By Ilana Kaplan Ilana Kaplan Ilana Kaplan is a Senior Digital Writer/Editor at PEOPLE. They have been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Their work has previously appeared in The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair, Vogue and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 28, 2023 02:30PM EDT Trending Videos Tim McGraw. Photo: Robby Klein After playing an intimate show on Monday night at Whisky a Go Go in Los Angeles, Tim McGraw is hitting the road on a larger scale. On Friday, the "Something Like That" musician announced his headlining 'Standing Room Only' Tour, which is set to launch in 2024. “I always want to deliver the best possible concert I can for the fans,” said McGraw, 56, in a statement. “We’ve got some really special plans to make this the biggest and the best tour we’ve ever done.” Tim McGraw Shares Sweet Moment with Young Fan Who Gifted Him Bracelet with Faith Hill and Daughters' Initials A press release said the country singer's new tour "promises more unparalleled, high energy live shows" from the country singer, adding that it will feature "a huge production, his biggest hits, and songs from his forthcoming studio album Standing Room Only." The tour, produced by Live Nation, will hit arenas across more than 30 cities including Nashville, Chicago and Philadelphia. It's set to kick off on March 14, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida and run through June 27 where he'll perform in Phoenix, Arizona. Tim McGraw 'Standing Room Only' Tour Poster. Courtesy of Live Nation Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Carly Pearce will join the run as direct support for McGraw throughout all of the dates. "My ‘90s country music heart is SO excited to be joining @thetimmcgraw on the #StandingRoomOnly Tour next year! I can’t wait to see y’all out on the road in 2024 🥰🙌🏼🤠," she wrote on Instagram. All tickets — including VIP packages — for the 'Standing Room Only' Tour will go on sale starting Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. local time in each market. Fans can visit www.timmcgraw.com for more information. McGraw will release his 17th studio album Standing Room Only on Aug. 25 via Big Machine Records and McGraw Music. The album’s title track, “Standing Room Only,” is currently Top 15 at Country Radio and climbing the charts. Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown, Lenny Kravitz and More to Perform at 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival The "Remember Me Well" singer announced the upcoming release of Standing Room Only last month, calling the collection "some of the most emotional, thought-provoking and life-affirming music I've ever recorded." "As an artist, I always want to dip deeper and get better every time I make a new record — it's a big part of what drives me, and I really believe this is one of the best projects we've made," he continued in a statement. McGraw's new project will feature his "enduring country sound, distinguished vocals and meaningful songs," according to a press release. Standing Room Only is McGraw's first new record since 2020’s Here On Earth, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Chart. See below for the tour dates. March 14 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena March 15 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena March 16 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center March 21 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena March 27 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena March 29 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena March 30 – Eugene, OR – University of Oregon - Matthew Knight Arena April 4 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena April 5 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center April 6 – Boise, ID – Boise State University - ExtraMile Arena April 13 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center April 18 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse April 19 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum April 20 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center April 25 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena April 26 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena May 9 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena May 11 – Wilkes-Barre, PA – Mohegan Sun Arena May 16 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena May 17 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center May 18 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center May 30 – Toledo, OH – Huntington Center May 31 – Chicago, IL – United Center June 1 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena June 6 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford Premier Center June 7 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center June 8 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center June 13 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum June 15 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center June 20 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center June 21 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena June 22 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena June 27 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center