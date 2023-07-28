Tim McGraw Reveals Dates for 'Standing Room Only' Tour with Special Guest Carly Pearce

The tour will kick off in March 2024 and will hit arenas across more than 30 cities throughout the U.S.

Published on July 28, 2023 02:30PM EDT
Tim McGraw. Photo:

Robby Klein

After playing an intimate show on Monday night at Whisky a Go Go in Los Angeles, Tim McGraw is hitting the road on a larger scale.

On Friday, the "Something Like That" musician announced his headlining 'Standing Room Only' Tour, which is set to launch in 2024.

“I always want to deliver the best possible concert I can for the fans,” said McGraw, 56, in a statement. “We’ve got some really special plans to make this the biggest and the best tour we’ve ever done.”

A press release said the country singer's new tour "promises more unparalleled, high energy live shows" from the country singer, adding that it will feature "a huge production, his biggest hits, and songs from his forthcoming studio album Standing Room Only."
                                                                                                                                      
The tour, produced by Live Nation, will hit arenas across more than 30 cities including Nashville, Chicago and Philadelphia. It's set to kick off on March 14, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida and run through June 27 where he'll perform in Phoenix, Arizona.

Tim McGraw 'Standing Room Only' Tour Poster.

Courtesy of Live Nation

Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Carly Pearce will join the run as direct support for McGraw throughout all of the dates. "My ‘90s country music heart is SO excited to be joining @thetimmcgraw on the #StandingRoomOnly Tour next year! I can’t wait to see y’all out on the road in 2024 🥰🙌🏼🤠," she wrote on Instagram.
 
All tickets — including VIP packages — for the 'Standing Room Only' Tour will go on sale starting Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. local time in each market. Fans can visit www.timmcgraw.com for more information. 
 
McGraw will release his 17th studio album Standing Room Only on Aug. 25 via Big Machine Records and McGraw Music. The album’s title track, “Standing Room Only,” is currently Top 15 at Country Radio and climbing the charts.

The "Remember Me Well" singer announced the upcoming release of Standing Room Only last month, calling the collection "some of the most emotional, thought-provoking and life-affirming music I've ever recorded."

"As an artist, I always want to dip deeper and get better every time I make a new record — it's a big part of what drives me, and I really believe this is one of the best projects we've made," he continued in a statement.

McGraw's new project will feature his "enduring country sound, distinguished vocals and meaningful songs," according to a press release. Standing Room Only is McGraw's first new record since 2020’s Here On Earth, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Chart.

See below for the tour dates.

March 14 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

March 15 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

March 16 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

March 21 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

March 27 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

March 29 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

March 30 – Eugene, OR – University of Oregon - Matthew Knight Arena

April 4 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

April 5 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

April 6 – Boise, ID – Boise State University - ExtraMile Arena

April 13 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

April 18 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

April 19 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

April 20 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

April 25 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

April 26 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena

May 9 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

May 11 – Wilkes-Barre, PA – Mohegan Sun Arena

May 16 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

May 17 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

May 18 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center

May 30 – Toledo, OH – Huntington Center

May 31 – Chicago, IL – United Center

June 1 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

June 6 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford Premier Center

June 7 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

June 8 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

June 13 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

June 15 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center

June 20 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

June 21 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

June 22 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

June 27 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

