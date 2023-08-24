TikToker VonViddy Dead at 32: 'All We Can Hope Now Is That He’s at Peace,' Says Sister

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed to PEOPLE that Muchlinski died on Monday

Published on August 24, 2023
Von Viddy dead
Photo:

Von Viddy/Instagram

TikToker VonViddy, whose real name is Joe Muchlinski, has died, according to his family and officials. He was 32.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to PEOPLE that Muchlinski died on Monday.

“I do want to confirm for his fans that he did lose his long battle with mental illness, and he did take his own life,” his sister Martha said in a TikTok video posted on Tuesday. “Joe fought a really, really long, terrible battle with his mental illness and all we can hope now is that he’s at peace."

The Minnesota-based TikToker had more than 172,000 followers and 8.8 million likes on the platform and had cultivated a devoted fan base.

“TikTok meant a lot to him," his sister added. "It gave him joy. It gave him something to laugh at and to make other people laugh at and he really appreciated that.”

 "Joe was my first word. He was my older brother, my only sibling, and this is one of the worst days of my life," Martha captioned the post.

Following the news, fans shared messages mourning his death.

"Rest in genuine peace, Joe. You fought a long, hard battle and you’ve earned your rest. Those of us here will remember you and miss you,” wrote one follower.

"Aw, Joe. You are remembered," shared another fan. "I know you can’t read this final message, but you did good, man. You did good.”

His sister went on to thank fans for their kind words.

"I wish Joe could see how much he was loved," Martha wrote in a post on Wednesday alongside several family photos. "It's been hard to breathe. I would do anything to have my big brother back. I'll love you forever, Joe. I promise."

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

