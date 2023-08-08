TikToker Chris Rooney, Known for 'Yeet Baby' Videos, Getting Treatment After Disappearance

Rooney’s family shared the news in a statement on Instagram Tuesday

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 8, 2023 10:25PM EDT
ikToker Chris Rooney, Known for 'Yeet Baby' Videos, Getting Treatment After Disappearance
Photo:

Chris rooney/instagram

Chris Rooney, known on TikTok as “Yeet Baby," has entered treatment at a mental health facility after he was reported missing last week.

Rooney’s family shared the news in a statement on Instagram Tuesday under the "Yeet Baby" moniker.

“So many devoted Yeet Baby followers have expressed genuine concern for our beloved ‘Uncle Chris,’ it is for those we share this update,” the statement began.

“As many of you know, his life the last 6 months have been nothing short of difficult. What you all witnessed leading up to his disappearance was all of his emotions coming to a head,” the family wrote of Rooney’s erratic behavior lately.

The statement said of his most recent actions: “Prior to his disappearance he had seen the movie Sound of Freedom, and like many others, he was sick to his core over it. This prompted him to post links to raise money for the cause of ending child sex trafficking.”

“To many of you this may have seemed odd, but he genuinely wanted and still wants to help this case. Unfortunately, it was posted at a time that he was also visibly not in his right mind and not acting like the Chris we know and love,” the family explained. 

The statement then noted that Rooney “was presumed missing the following day.”

“We, as his family and friends, were afraid for his life,” the statement continued. “We posted immediately on social media to look out for him to aid police in looking for him.”

“After several hours of not knowing if he was alive or dead, we got word that he had checked himself into a mental health facility,” the family revealed in the statement.

ikToker Chris Rooney, Known for 'Yeet Baby' Videos, Getting Treatment After Disappearance

Chris rooney/instagram

“We are sure you all still have a lot of questions, but those are Uncle Chris to answer once he is healthy and ready to share his experiences,” the statement read, adding that Rooney is still at the facility undergoing treatment.

“Your thoughts and prayers have been so appreciated by him and his family during this time,” the statement said. The family also urged for anyone “struggling copying with anything” to talk to someone, reiterating: “You are not alone. We are not on this earth for such a short time and it’s not meant to be spent in despair.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The statement included “a message from Chris to his followers,” which began, “The amount of love and prayers I have received not just now but over the years truly has brought me out of some very low times.”

He then explained, “Unfortunately, there was nothing anyone could do to help me. It is something that I have to work on and am going to make it my life’s mission to not only get myself healthy but also others.”

“If there is one thing I have learned during this time, there are a lot of hurting people in this world and I am going to do everything I can to help them,” the statement concluded.

Rooney gained a following on TikTok over the pandemic for posting videos of him encouraging his young niece and nephew to try to pour liquids. He named the account after his niece Marleigh's first word "yeet," according to Rolling Stone.

Related Articles
Snake Drops from Sky and then Hawk Attacks Woman
Texas Woman Attacked by Snake and Hawk While Mowing Her Lawn: 'Help Me, Jesus'
The dairy entrepreneur Giacomo Chiapparini died overwhelmed by 25 thousand wheels of Grana Padano cheese on his farm after after a shelf of Grana Padano collapsed causing a deadly domino effect.
74-Year-Old Italian Man Dies After Being Crushed by Thousands of Cheese Wheels in Warehouse
Peggy Konzack holds Audrey Jarvis, 9 mo., during a swimming lesson held Wednesday at the YMCA of Douglas County in Roseburg.
102-Year-Old Woman Still Teaching Babies to Swim After More Than 50 Years: 'It Makes Me Happy'
Ramona Ison, 71, and Monway Ison, 72.
Great-Grandparents and Dog Died Inside Home After AC Broke amid Extreme Texas Heat: 'Huge Loss'
Watch Elliot Grainge Try to Hide His Smile in Sweet TikTok Video with Wife Sofia Richie.
Watch Elliot Grainge Try to Hide a Smile in Sweet TikTok Video with Wife Sofia Richie
Black bear
Montana Man Kills Black Bear He Found in His Living Room After 'Abnormal' Early Morning Break-In
S.C. Twins Discover They Have 65 Genetic Siblings
S.C. Twins Discover They Have 65 Genetic Siblings — Including Triplets, 7 Sets of Twins: ‘It’s Crazy’
Bill Gates and Paula Hurd are seen arriving at Club 55 in Saint Tropez
Bill Gates and Paula Hurd Hit Saint-Tropez After Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s Engagement Party
Elon Musk attends the Viva Technology conference; Mark Zuckerberg, Chairman of Facebook, will give his presentation on the second day of the 56th Munich Security Conference
Mark Zuckerberg Declares He’s 'Ready' for Cage Match as Elon Musk Says He May Need Surgery First
Jessica Lindstrom, Missing Oregon Woman Found Dead After Hiking on Phoenix Trail
'Beloved' Wife and Mother Who Went Missing While Hiking in Arizona Heat Found Dead
Mary MacCarthy Moira Southwest Airlines lawsuit
White Mom Accused of Trafficking Biracial Daughter Sues Southwest: Based on a 'Racist Assumption’
Fatal bus crash in Lower Paxton Township, Pennsylvania, United States on August 6, 2023
At Least 3 Dead, Multiple Injured After Bus Carrying Dozens Crashes and Overturns in Pennsylvania
Mid-Air Helicopter Crash Kills 3 California Firefighters
3 Killed After Firefighting Helicopters Collide Mid-Air While Battling Blaze in California
Charles Gregory Coast Guard rescued 08 05 23 St Augustine Florida
Man, 25, Rescued After Spending 24 Hours Floating on Partially Submerged Boat in the Ocean
School bus
Dozens of Children Sent to the Hospital After Summer Camp Bus Crash in Idaho: Police
Galaxy Spin
Florida Roller Coaster Closes After Boy, 6, Falls and Suffers 'Traumatic' Injuries, Authorities Say