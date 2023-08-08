TikToker Chris Rooney, Known for 'Yeet Baby' Videos, Getting Treatment After Disappearance

Chris Rooney, known on TikTok as “Yeet Baby," has entered treatment at a mental health facility after he was reported missing last week.

Rooney’s family shared the news in a statement on Instagram Tuesday under the "Yeet Baby" moniker.

“So many devoted Yeet Baby followers have expressed genuine concern for our beloved ‘Uncle Chris,’ it is for those we share this update,” the statement began.

“As many of you know, his life the last 6 months have been nothing short of difficult. What you all witnessed leading up to his disappearance was all of his emotions coming to a head,” the family wrote of Rooney’s erratic behavior lately.

The statement said of his most recent actions: “Prior to his disappearance he had seen the movie Sound of Freedom, and like many others, he was sick to his core over it. This prompted him to post links to raise money for the cause of ending child sex trafficking.”

“To many of you this may have seemed odd, but he genuinely wanted and still wants to help this case. Unfortunately, it was posted at a time that he was also visibly not in his right mind and not acting like the Chris we know and love,” the family explained.

The statement then noted that Rooney “was presumed missing the following day.”



“We, as his family and friends, were afraid for his life,” the statement continued. “We posted immediately on social media to look out for him to aid police in looking for him.”

“After several hours of not knowing if he was alive or dead, we got word that he had checked himself into a mental health facility,” the family revealed in the statement.

Chris rooney/instagram

“We are sure you all still have a lot of questions, but those are Uncle Chris to answer once he is healthy and ready to share his experiences,” the statement read, adding that Rooney is still at the facility undergoing treatment.

“Your thoughts and prayers have been so appreciated by him and his family during this time,” the statement said. The family also urged for anyone “struggling copying with anything” to talk to someone, reiterating: “You are not alone. We are not on this earth for such a short time and it’s not meant to be spent in despair.”

The statement included “a message from Chris to his followers,” which began, “The amount of love and prayers I have received not just now but over the years truly has brought me out of some very low times.”

He then explained, “Unfortunately, there was nothing anyone could do to help me. It is something that I have to work on and am going to make it my life’s mission to not only get myself healthy but also others.”

“If there is one thing I have learned during this time, there are a lot of hurting people in this world and I am going to do everything I can to help them,” the statement concluded.

Rooney gained a following on TikTok over the pandemic for posting videos of him encouraging his young niece and nephew to try to pour liquids. He named the account after his niece Marleigh's first word "yeet," according to Rolling Stone.

