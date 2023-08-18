TikToker Caleb Coffee Hospitalized After Falling Off 80-Foot Cliff in Hawaii: 'I Almost Died'

A TikToker is feeling grateful to be alive after falling off a cliff onto lava rocks in Hawaii.

Caleb Coffee, 18, was airlifted to the hospital on Wednesday after slipping and falling during a hike with three friends, according to a GoFundMe page set up by his sister Peyton Coffee.

In an update to his TikTok followers from his hospital bed on Thursday, Caleb said he “almost died” as a result of the incident, which he said left him with a broken leg and wrist, adding that he will and require stitches in his forehead and lip.

“I just want everybody to know that anyone who is supporting me I really appreciate you guys and I’m doing my best to get better,” said Caleb, who has 11 million followers on the platform. “I just want to give the biggest thank to God, honestly because this is not the first time I have almost died in my life.”

“When I was younger I had severe seizures and grand mal seizures and I almost died, and yesterday I almost died as well,” he added. “60-80 feet, I can’t even fathom that. I don’t even remember, I just woke up and I thought I was going to die, and then I didn’t die, so thank you God.”

In an Instagram Story post on Thursday, Caleb’s father Jason said that his son was in the ICU and had suffered from “a broken femur (surgery placed a rod through it), 2 plates & 10 screws in his right elbow, a fractured left wrist and stitches in his forehead and lip.”

According to the GoFundMe page, Caleb also has “burns throughout his entire body” and hasn’t been able to hold down any food.

It was initially thought the social media star had broken his neck and spine in the fall, but Caleb later said that “miraculously” neither is broken.



Peyton, Jason and Caleb Coffee. Jason Coffee/ Instagram

“So it’s day two after falling off a cliff, an 80-foot cliff,” Caleb said in an Instagram Story post. “For the past two days, all the doctors thought that my spine or neck was broken and I just came out of another MRI and it turns out somehow miraculously that it is not broken, just irritation.”

“I personally cannot make up an explanation for that, other than thank you Jesus,” he continued.

Cale’s father also shared a photo and clip of his son in the hospital on Instagram and asked his followers to “pray” for him.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

According to the GoFundMe page, Caleb did not have medical insurance and his family “cannot afford” to pay his medical bills from the incident.

So far the page has raised over $16,000.

