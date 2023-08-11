Alix Earle Opens Up About Her Acne Struggle: 'I Did Not Want To Leave My House'

Alix Earle is getting candid about her lifelong struggle with acne.

On Tuesday, the 22-year-old influencer launched a new TikTok series, All Things Acne, which aims to destigmatize the issue. In her first video, she revealed the state of her skin today compared to one year ago.

With a following of more than 8.5 million across TikTok and Instagram, Earle is known for her candor and authenticity—especially when it comes to beauty standards. Whether she's talking about her breast augmentation, or taking her followers on her lip filler journey, Earle never shies away from sharing her truth.

Earle started her video by stating, “I just want to talk about the fact that [acne is] normal. This time last year I would cry probably 3 times a day. I did not want to leave my house.”



“What you see on social media it’s all filters. It’s all edited out. It’s all fake,” Earle continued. “Stop picking at your skin. Stop looking in the mirror. Stop taking photos of it. Just relax. You are beautiful. Your skin does not define who you are.”



The feedback from her community of followers was overwhelmingly positive. “You were genuinely the first influencer that made me feel comfortable with my acne.” one fan commented.

“From someone who also cries 3x a day… this is what I needed to hear today. Thank you for being real," said another.

In a follow-up video, Earle shared her experiences with Accutane, a medication that treats severe acne. “I have been on Accutane three times now," she admitted, standing against a backdrop photo of her inflamed skin. "I tried every prescription, every skincare product, and the only thing I could get to clear my skin was Accutane.”



Earle went on to list the side effects she experienced while on the drug, including dry lips, hair thinning, and a sensitivity to the sun. She admits that the last time she was on the medicine, she also got “a little emotional at one point.”

“Sharing these photos of my skin is not easy but the amount of support I’ve gotten from you guys means the world,” Earle said.

In her third video of the series, the Gen-Z creator shared some of the makeup products she's used to cover her acne, listing Nars Sheer Glow foundation, Huda Beauty baking powder, and Bare Minerals CC cream among some of her favorite products.



Alix Earle at the 2023 ESPYS in July 2023. ABC

“Just a reminder even if your skin looks like this," Earle concluded, with a photo her inflamed skin behind her, "you can still go out and be a hottie. Acne is normal.”

