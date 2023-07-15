TikTok Star Noah Beck Says Ex Dixie D'Amelio Was His 'First True Love'

Noah Beck is reflecting on his first love.

The 22-year-old opened up about his two-year relationship with fellow TikTok star Dixie D'Amelio on Lewis Howes’ podcast The School of Greatness.

In the July 12 episode, Howes asked Beck what made him most sad about his relationship with the eldest D'Amelio sister, 21, to which he responded, “The ending of it.”

“Everyone has their first true love,” he told the host. “And she was mine.”

The former TikTok power couple first connected platonically in 2020 following D'Amelio's breakup with fellow TikToker Griffin Johnson and, later that year, the pair went public with their relationship.

As Beck put it, “We started off as really good friends and I was just like, ‘I really like being around this girl,’ and then, you know, one thing led to another and we're dating."

“Then the word gets out, and so now we're in a public relationship at 19,” he continued.

After two years in love in the limelight, the couple called it quits. In November 2022, a rep for Beck confirmed that the two had broken up.

During the interview, Beck talked about how difficult it was to no longer have “someone that knows every little thing about you” in his life.

“I can go on and on about what makes a breakup hard,” he said. “But at the end of the day, I think most people know what makes it hard. I think … our bond that we had was really tricky and I think, well, it was tricky to recover from because it was so good.”

Beck also reflected on wanting to marry the “Be Happy” singer, an admission he made to Entertainment Tonight in January 2021, calling D'Amelio his “forever person.”

Beck said he was “blinded by love,” which made him hold on “to any bit of hope.”

“I love very hard,” he said on the podcast. “I love deeply. I dedicated a lot of my time to being the best boyfriend that I could to her.”

“I’m very confident in the way that we were together,” he added.

Former TikTok power couple Noah Beck and Dixie D'Amelio attend the iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball in 2021. Kevin Mazur/Getty

Beck also said there were times following their split last year when he woke up thinking, “I want to rekindle it” — but the ball wasn’t in his court.

He explained that this was extra frustrating because, as someone who does not drink or do any drugs, he could not play the “drunk text” card after sending an “I miss you” text.

“I don’t have that excuse,” he said. “That’s the hardest part, is knowing that if I decide to text you, that is sober me. That is me that genuinely means it, you know? It’s never a question of like, ‘What is this? Just a drunk text? Does she mean it?’”

Noah Beck and Dixie D'Amelio. Dixie D'Amelio/Youtube

Beck also shared that despite both his and D'Amelio’s publicly shared goal of saying “I do” someday not coming to fruition, they ultimately ended on “great terms.”

“It’s life,” he told Howes. “Things just don’t last, always. Things aren’t forever. I still have so much love for her. It’s just one of those things where we both have stuff to figure out and we both have a lot of growing to do.”

This growth, according to Beck, is much needed after both of their social media careers “stunted” them — and presented hurdles most teenage couples never have to face.

“I think the biggest challenge was just, like, everyone having a say. Everyone's in the relationship at that point,” he admitted. “That was very tricky because we were figuring this world out. No one ever has it figured out, but at 19 you really don't have it figured out.”