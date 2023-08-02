TikTok Star Emily Mariko Marries Longtime Boyfriend in Elegant Cliffside Wedding Ceremony

TikToker Emily Mariko is officially married!

The 31-year-old lifestyle vlogger, who is best known for her viral leftover salmon rice bowl, tied the knot with her longtime partner Matt Rickard in a stunning wedding over the weekend in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

Mariko shared several videos of the celebration, including her preparation for the big event and stepping into her dream dress. The bride arrived at the venue in a ruffled mini dress from Mirror Palais with her hair in a classic bun before changing into her wedding look: a strapless Mirror Palais A-line gown with a train.

She showed the dress in several first looks in an emotional moment with her “baba” and fellow bridal party, who were decked out in brown dresses and suits.

Mariko and Rickard opted to hold the romantic ceremony at Wayfarer’s Chapel, a gorgeous glass chapel surrounded by white roses. The couple exchanged their vows at the altar in front of dozens of wedding guests with a chandelier of white roses above them.

In one sweet moment she captured on video, Mariko teared up as her father walked her down the aisle to her groom. The wedding march played in the background as the father and daughter made their way down the aisle toward an equally emotional Rickard.

After the ceremony, the newlyweds changed into party looks, with the groom opting for a light brown coat and tie paired with white pants and a white shirt while the bride went for a satin slip dress.

Decor at the couple's beautiful outdoor reception included white tablecloths, string lights and vases filled with white roses.

During cocktail hour, guests were treated to charcuterie and seafood bar with oysters and crab along with full cocktail bar in a barn area. Dinner included grilled fish and prime rib with potatoes.

But the party didn’t stop there. The pair changed again into their reception outfits. Mariko donned a white strapless mini-dress with a white flower detail and strappy heels while her husband opted for a more casual look. They cut into a two layered vanilla frosted cake with roses, and lovingly fed each other bites of the sweet treat.

As a late night snack, an In and Out truck provided milkshakes and burgers throughout the night to keep the party going strong. As a nod to the burger spot, the couple even donned matching In and Out hats as they grabbed their food and danced throughout the night.

