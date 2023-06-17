TikTok Star Carl Eiswerth Dead at 35 After Car Crash: He 'Was Full of Life'

The Pennsylvania native amassed hundreds of thousands of followers on TikTok for his positive, humorous content

By
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Published on June 17, 2023 05:23PM EDT
Carl Eiswerth
Carl Eiswerth. Photo:

Carl Eiswerth/Tiktok

Carl Eiswerth, an outspoken wrestling fan who amassed hundreds of thousands of followers on TikTok for his positive and humorous content, has died. He was 35.

Eiswerth died in a car accident on Tuesday, according to TMZ. Known as @team_carl_forever on the social media platform, Eiswerth was riding in the passenger seat when he and a friend were struck by another vehicle in Pennsylvania, the late TikToker’s mother told the outlet.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Route 11 and County Line Road in Snyder County, where Eiswerth lived, according to Pennsylvania radio station WKOK. The vehicles collided around 4:30 p.m. local time, E! News reported.

Eiswerth died at the scene of the crash as a result of blunt force trauma, the county’s Deputy Coroner told WKOK. The police have not yet disclosed any other details about the crash.

Authorities did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Carl Eiswerth
Carl Eiswerth.

Carl Eiswerth/Instagram

On Wednesday, local company 5 Star Wrestling honored the late wrestling enthusiast in an emotional post on Facebook.

"We lost one of the most loyal [fans] throughout north east Pennsylvania,” the post began. “In 2016 when I first brought pro wrestling to Williamsport he was [a] big supporter of ours.”

The post continued, “Carl was not only a fan, he was one of us … He was [a] fun loving guy that was full of life.”

“He will be missed by the wrestling community for sure,” the post concluded.

The wrestling company announced Saturday that it will be returning some of the support Eiswerth showed their business by hosting a fundraising event for his family.

According to TMZ, Eiswerth’s family is planning two memorial events, both of which they may live stream.

As for the TikTok star’s account, the fate of @team_carl_forever is still up in the air, Eiswerth’s family told the outlet.

