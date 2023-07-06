TikTok Star Mikayla Nogueira Is Married! Inside the 'Classic' Wedding in Rhode Island (Exclusive)

The beauty influencer and her husband Cody Hawken tied the knot in an "elegant" ceremony on July 1

Mikayla Nogueira Wedding Exclusive
Mikayla Nogueira and Cody Hawken at their wedding in Rhode Island on July 1, 2023.

Instagram / Lauren Fair, Lauren Fair Photography

Mikayla Nogueira is married!

The TikTok star and beauty influencer, 25, said "I do" to husband Cody Hawken at Castle Hill in Rhode Island on July 1. The ceremony was a full circle moment for Nogueira. “It's been a dream for me to get married in Newport since I was a little girl,” she tells PEOPLE exclusively. "It's one of my favorite places in the world."

The newlyweds got engaged in November 2021, after only dating for a few months.

Mikayla Nogueira Wedding Exclusive
Mikayla Nogueira and Cody Hawken at their wedding in Rhode Island on July 1, 2023.

Instagram / Lauren Fair, Lauren Fair Photography

"I met Cody during winter 2020, in December," she recalls. "We matched on Tinder. We didn't meet in person until January 23rd. I wasn't too sure about him as I was used to dating 'bad boys'. He was quite the opposite, a total angel. I don't regret saying yes to that first date!"

Nogueira says that the “black and white everything” nuptials were inspired by the couple’s happy place: their home. Adorned with florals and colors that match the aesthetic of their abode, the influencer says she wanted a family-oriented ceremony that was "classic, clean and elegant."

The bride wore a Martina Liana ballgown-style dress which featured a deep v-neck and floral accents as she walked down the aisle to “When I Look at You” by Miley Cyrus and “Golden Hour” by JVKE.  “I felt like a princess,” she says.

Mikayla Nogueira Wedding Exclusive
Mikayla Nogueira and Cody Hawken at their wedding in Rhode Island on July 1, 2023.

Instagram / Lauren Fair, Lauren Fair Photography


The pair exchanged personal vows in front of 175 of their friends and family members. “You only get married once, why not have a massive party with people who love and support you?” she says.

A few days before her wedding, Nogueira announced her collaboration with e.l.f Cosmetics, where she created the “Marriage Material Lip Duo,” a limited edition lip kit in celebration of her wedding weekend. The ceremony included “The Kissing Booth,” which featured her collaboration, plus a caricature artist who has done over 20 caricatures for Nogueira over the years, and a live painter to capture the special day.

"I am not doing my ceremony following any sort of tradition or religion," she says. "It is entirely custom to Cody and I." 

During dinner guests enjoyed Clam Chowder, plus a charcuterie station, chicken, steak and fish. Dessert included Whoopie Pies (Nogueira's favorite) and assorted cupcakes that ranged in flavor from cookie dough to chocolate raspberry, plus specialty cocktails inspired by their dogs Chourico and Lulu.

Mikayla Nogueira Wedding Exclusive
Mikayla Nogueira at her wedding in Rhode Island on July 1, 2023.

Instagram / Lauren Fair, Lauren Fair Photography

The multi-day celebration also included a coastal-style welcome breakfast and rehearsal dinner and concluded with an after party on the Fourth of July. 

Now happily married, Nogueira says she and her husband are looking forward to spending the rest of their lives together. 

“[Marriage] means I have a lifelong partner to stand by me through all the good, bad, and the ugly," she says. "Someone who I can love, laugh with, grow with, challenge, and have the best damn life with."

