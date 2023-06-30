Heartbreaking TikTok Clip Shows How Family's Was 'Shattered' When Drunk Driver Killed 3 Kids

A viral TikTok video created by a Louisiana woman who lost her three younger siblings in a wrong-way car crash caused by another motorist serves as a heartbreaking reminder of the dangers of drunk driving.

The video was posted by Katie DeRouen, whose siblings — Kamryn Simmons, 15, Christopher Simmons, 16 and Lindy Simmons, 20 — were killed in a Dec. 17, 2021, crash while they returned home from Christopher’s high school basketball game.

The video begins with text reading, “Watch how a drunk driver changed our lives in an instant,” before showing a montage of happy videos of the children’s mother, Dawn Simmons, with Kamryn, Christopher and Lindy, who were three of Dawn's nine children.

Dawn is shown in Walmart with Kamryn, cuddling in a chair with Christopher and posing for a photo being taken by Lindy.

Then, it cuts to images of the crash scene, followed by the haunting newspaper clipping showing that the driver, 54-year-old John Lundy, who died at the scene, had a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit.



The video ends with Dawn visiting the grave of her three children. According to TODAY, Dawn visits the cemetery every day and keeps a kit to clean the shared headstone.

Dawn and Christopher’s girlfriend, who were also in the car at the time of the crash, were hospitalized with serious injuries but survived, The Advocate reported. Dawn sustained a punctured lung, two broken ankles, leg fractures, broken wrists, fractured ribs, damage to her spleen and a lacerated carotid artery, the outlet reported.

“When I came home from the hospital, when I tell you, I was so broken, physically, emotionally, like I didn't know — I just didn't know how I was going to do it,” Dawn told the outlet in 2022, explaining that she has relied on her Christian faith for emotional support.

After the crash, Katie launched a GoFundMe post seeking financial help for her grieving family.

"Our lives are shattered," Katie wrote at the time. "I don't know how we will ever move on or recover from this."

According to TODAY, the bedrooms of the children remain exactly as they were on the day of the crash. The outlet reports that Dawn and Katie have launched a nonprofit organization called Simmons3 that teaches people about the dangers of impaired driving.

“Since our lives were changed by this tragedy, we have begun to speak out as much as possible,” a description of the organization on its website reads.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 13,384 people died in alcohol-impaired driving crashes in the United States in 2021. Every day, about 37 people die, or about one every 39 minutes.