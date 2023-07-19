Tiger Woods' Ex-Girlfriend Drops $30 Million Lawsuit Over Her Eviction from His Fla. Mansion

Erica Herman claimed her relationship with Woods suddenly ended when her duped her into going on a fake vacation and then locked her out of the house

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 19, 2023 12:23PM EDT
Erica Herman and Tiger Woods look on prior to the Women's Singles Second Round match between Anett Kontaveit of Estonia and Serena Williams of the United States on Day Three of the 2022 US Open
Erica Herman and Tiger Woods. Photo:

Matthew Stockman/Getty

Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend Erica Herman has dropped her illegal eviction lawsuit against the estate that owns Woods’ $54 million mansion in Jupiter, Fla., court documents show.

In the filings obtained by PEOPLE, Herman, 39, had sued the 47-year-old golfer’s estate for kicking her out after she claimed Woods used “trickery” to get her to leave the home.

Herman, who began dating Woods in 2017, had sought $30 million in the lawsuit against the golfer’s estate, which was dropped at the end of last month, records show. In the lawsuit, Herman had claimed she and Woods had an "oral tenancy agreement" that would have allowed her to live at his house for another five years at the time he kicked her out.

Lawyers for Woods’ ex-girlfriend said in her filing that $30 million was the “reasonable rental value" for the home over those next five years. The couple broke up in October 2022.

She and the five-time Masters Tournament champion began dating after Herman worked as a manager at Wood’s restaurant. She entered a non-disclosure agreement at the beginning of their relationship — an agreement Herman had unsuccessfully fought to get out of in a separate legal battle in recent months.

Captain's assistant Tiger Woods of the U.S. Team and Erica Herman look on during Saturday four-ball matches of the Presidents Cup at Liberty National Golf Club
Tiger Woods and Erica Herman.

Rob Carr/Gett

Herman appeared at most of Woods’ golf tournaments throughout their relationship, but the couple was rarely seen out in public at non-golf events and remained relatively private compared to the golfer’s previous relationship with Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn and his very public marriage and divorce from Elin Nordegren.

In her court filings, Herman claimed their relationship came to an end when Woods duped her into going on a fake vacation and then his estate locked her out of the house.

When Herman arrived at the airport with her bags packed for the spontaneous trip, she claims Woods told her to talk to his lawyer and then left, according to court filings. Back at the home they shared, the trust that owned the home had then locked her out, “removed her personal belongings, and informed her she could not return,” filings show.

Her lawyers said that for “a short period of time,” Woods’ estate paid for a hotel room for Herman to stay.

olfer Tiger Woods with Erica Herman promotes next years Presidents Cup at Eureka Tower in Melbourne, Victoria
Erica Herman and Tiger Woods.

Michael Klein / Newspix / Getty

Woods’ legal team had sought to move the dispute between the couple to a private arbitrator, claiming Herman’s complaints were “disputes directly between” her and Woods, rather than an issue with his estate. 

Meanwhile, his lawyers slammed Herman as a “jilted ex-girlfriend” in a March filing amid their public fallout.

But in late June, Herman filed to dismiss her legal complaint against Woods’ estate, “pending” her appeal on a separate filing about “whether her claims” can be decided in a private arbitration between the former couple. The dismissal of the eviction lawsuit is still pending, court documents show. A hearing set for August in Herman’s illegal eviction lawsuit has been canceled.

