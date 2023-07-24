Tiffany Haddish Says Her Breakup from Common 'Wasn't Mutual' Despite Rapper Claiming Otherwise

According to Haddish, her split from Common "was more him saying, 'I think this relationship has run its course' "

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau
Updated on July 24, 2023 04:02PM EDT
Tiffany Haddish, Common
Tiffany Haddish; Common. Photo:

Amy Sussman/Getty; Jason Mendez/Getty

Tiffany Haddish is telling her side of the story regarding her 2021 breakup from Common.

Over a year and a half after the Haunted Mansion actress, 43, and rapper/actor, 51, went their separate ways following more than year of dating, Haddish claimed in an interview with The Washington Post published Thursday that the split "wasn't mutual."

"It was more him saying, 'I think this relationship has run its course.’ And I was like, ‘Okay. Like you gonna be a 50-year-old single man. Okay?’ ” she added.

Haddish revealed that she and Common were dating in August 2020, while PEOPLE confirmed the pair's breakup in November 2021.

Common himself said on Hollywood Unlocked With Jason Lee Uncensored in December 2021 that the split was "mutual" after he and Haddish "came to the understanding that this is what's gonna be best for us. To still continue to love each other and be there for each other is to not be in a romantic relationship because we won't be able to give to that. I don't want to be one foot in, one foot out."

Reps for Common did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment Monday.

Common and Tiffany Haddish
Common and Tiffany Haddish. Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Haddish has not publicly confirmed a new romance since she and Common (real name: Lonnie Rashid Lynn) went their separate ways.

"They are never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship," a source told PEOPLE at the time.

The following month, the Girls Trip actress admitted to missing Common "from time to time," during an appearance on Hollywood Unlocked with Jason Lee Uncensored.

"But that's with, I think, any intimate relationship that you might have, you miss them. But I'm fine with it. It's cool," Haddish added. "I wish him nothing but joy and happiness. He will always be cool."

Tiffany Haddish and Common
Tiffany Haddish; Common. Cindy Ord/Getty; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

During the Afterparty season 2 premiere in Los Angeles last month, the actress and comedian told PEOPLE that she was keeping her romantic options open.

“I'm dating me," she said, adding later, "I'm enjoying my options, but I'm not bringing none of them to no carpets. They haven't earned that privilege."

Regarding any future romance, Haddish said in her recent interview with the Post that she's "a pretty positive person" who's "here to have an experience."

"I would love to have a partner to experience it with. But also, I guess I’ve been alone for so long," she said. "And so used to being abandoned, I expect it. Which is sad, right?”

