Tiffany Haddish Reveals She Experienced Eight Miscarriages, Explains Why She Kept News Private

"Like a wounded animal, I just rather go in a cave by myself. Lick my wounds," says the comedian

By Hannah Sacks
Published on July 24, 2023 12:53PM EDT
tiffany-haddish3.jpg

Tiffany Haddish is opening up about her experience with miscarriages.

In a new, wide-spanning interview with The Washington Post, the comedian, 43, revealed she recently experienced her eighth miscarriage. While speaking with a nurse, Haddish recalled sharing, "Well I'm going to be honest with you, this would be my eighth [miscarriage]."

"I've got a uterus shaped like a heart," she explained. "It just won't keep anything in."

Haddish has mostly kept her miscarriages private, noting that she doesn't "want people saying: 'Are you okay? Are you alright?' Like a wounded animal, I just rather go in a cave by myself. Lick my wounds."

Tiffany Haddish arrives at the Red Carpet Premiere For Apple TV+'s "The Afterparty"

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

According to the Post, Haddish took parenting classes this past year so she could adopt, but is still unsure if she wants to become a mother.

The Afterparty actress most recently dated rapper Common, but the pair split in 2021. At the time, a source told PEOPLE, "They are never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship." Haddish was previously married to her ex-husband William Stewart, whom she split from in 2013.

Tiffany Haddish attends The 2023 ESPY Awards

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In 2018, Haddish told PEOPLE that she was ideally looking for a man who didn't already have a family of his own. “I did that before. I don’t want to do that again,” she explained at the time. “It’s all situational, it depends on the situation. But that’s not really something I’m looking for. I’m not really open to that.”

“Now if somebody comes along and he’s amazing, the kids are amazing, then maybe," she said. "But from my experience, it’s usually the kids are really amazing and then I end up liking the kid more than I like them. I’m like, ‘I’m here for the kid! I want the kid to be a great human because they still have a chance and you’re still an a——.’ And I just end up protecting the kid.”

