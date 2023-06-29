Tiffany Haddish Opens Up About Her Romantic Life: 'I'm Dating Me' (Exclusive)



Tiffany Haddish is keeping her romantic options open!

“I'm dating me," she tells PEOPLE at The Afterparty season 2 premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday before adding "but also there is a variety of men that I like to hang out with.”

The comedian and actress — who plays Detective Danner in the crime comedy series — adds that while she sees men “from time to time,” the right to join her at a public event is something that has to be earned.

“I'm on the red carpet by myself,” she adds to PEOPLE at the Fox Bruin Theater.

“I'm enjoying my options, but I'm not bringing none of them to no carpets. They haven't earned that privilege,” says Haddish, 43, who split from rapper Common in 2021.



Tiffany Haddish arrives at the Red Carpet Premiere For Apple TV+'s "The Afterparty". Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Sporting a blonde crop that she describes as “chic” and “less work” the actress adds that she’s feeling pumped about the new season of The Afterparty.

“We see another side of Detective Danner,” she says of the new season, adding, “The writers were so amazing and really gave us a lot to play with. And then we're really good at improv, so it's hilarious.”

Tiffany Haddish and Jason Lee attend an evening of music hosted by Spotify. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Haddish has not publicly confirmed a new romance since she and Common went their separate ways in November 2021. "They are never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship," a source told PEOPLE at the time.

Their split came over a year after Haddish revealed she and Common were dating in an interview with Steve-O on his podcast Steve-O's Wild Ride in August 2020. "I am in a relationship," the Girls Trip star said before confirming she was dating Common.

"Yeah, we're twins now," she joked at the time of their similar shaved heads. The two met on the set of the 2019 film The Kitchen where they became friends, Haddish told Steve-O.



Tiffany Haddish Instagram. Tiffany Haddish Instagram

More recently, Haddish has focused on the health of her friend Jamie Foxx after his recent "medical complication."

"First of all, that's the man," the actress, 43, told PEOPLE at the She Ready Foundation's 1st annual Prom Gala — A Night Under the Stars on June 20. "What I can do is pray for him and let him know that there's nothing but love and peace over here for him."

"And I just wish him all the success and healing and all the good stuff. He probably all right," Haddish continued. "He just don't wanna be bothered with y'all."