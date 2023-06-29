Tiffany Haddish Opens Up About Her Romantic Life: 'I'm Dating Me' (Exclusive)

The actress and comedian spoke exclusively with PEOPLE at the 'The Afterparty' season 2 premiere on Wednesday

By Jenny Haward
and
Falen Hardge
Falen Hardge

Falen Hardge is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been writing about entertainment, celebrity relationships and everything in between since 2018.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 29, 2023 07:12AM EDT
Tiffany Haddish arrives at the Red Carpet Premiere For Apple TV+'s "The Afterparty"
Tiffany Haddish arrives at the Red Carpet Premiere For Apple TV+'s "The Afterparty" . Photo:

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic


Tiffany Haddish is keeping her romantic options open!

“I'm dating me," she tells PEOPLE at The Afterparty season 2 premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday before adding "but also there is a variety of men that I like to hang out with.”

The comedian and actress — who plays Detective Danner in the crime comedy series — adds that while she sees men “from time to time,” the right to join her at a public event is something that has to be earned. 

“I'm on the red carpet by myself,” she adds to PEOPLE at the Fox Bruin Theater.

“I'm enjoying my options, but I'm not bringing none of them to no carpets. They haven't earned that privilege,” says Haddish, 43, who split from rapper Common in 2021. 

Tiffany Haddish arrives at the Red Carpet Premiere For Apple TV+'s "The Afterparty"
Tiffany Haddish arrives at the Red Carpet Premiere For Apple TV+'s "The Afterparty".

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Sporting a blonde crop that she describes as “chic” and “less work” the actress adds that she’s feeling pumped about the new season of The Afterparty.

“We see another side of Detective Danner,” she says of the new season, adding, “The writers were so amazing and really gave us a lot to play with. And then we're really good at improv, so it's hilarious.”

Tiffany Haddish and Jason Lee attend an evening of music hosted by Spotify with star-studded performances with Foo Fighters, A$AP Rocky and Disclosure during Cannes Lions 2023
Tiffany Haddish and Jason Lee attend an evening of music hosted by Spotify.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Haddish has not publicly confirmed a new romance since she and Common went their separate ways in November 2021. "They are never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship," a source told PEOPLE at the time.

Their split came over a year after Haddish revealed she and Common were dating in an interview with Steve-O on his podcast Steve-O's Wild Ride in August 2020. "I am in a relationship," the Girls Trip star said before confirming she was dating Common.

"Yeah, we're twins now," she joked at the time of their similar shaved heads. The two met on the set of the 2019 film The Kitchen where they became friends, Haddish told Steve-O.

Tiffany Haddish Instagram
Tiffany Haddish Instagram.

Tiffany Haddish Instagram

More recently, Haddish has focused on the health of her friend Jamie Foxx after his recent "medical complication."

"First of all, that's the man," the actress, 43, told PEOPLE at the She Ready Foundation's 1st annual Prom Gala — A Night Under the Stars on June 20. "What I can do is pray for him and let him know that there's nothing but love and peace over here for him."

"And I just wish him all the success and healing and all the good stuff. He probably all right," Haddish continued. "He just don't wanna be bothered with y'all."

Related Articles
Tiffany Haddish, Jamie Foxx
Tiffany Haddish Wishes Jamie Foxx 'Success and Healing' After 'Medical Complication' (Exclusive)
John Slattery and Jon Hamm attend the "Maggie Moore(s)" premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios
John Slattery Praises 'Great Guy' Jon Hamm and Fiancée Anna Osceola: 'They're Lovely' (Exclusive)
Common's Dating History
Common's Dating History: From Serena Williams to Tiffany Haddish
Jo Koy and Chelsea Handler attend the 47th Annual People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 07, 2021 in Santa Monica, California
Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy's Relationship Timeline
Common and Tiffany Haddish
Tiffany Haddish and Common Split After a Year Together: They're 'Too Busy for a Serious Relationship'
Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California
Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup's Relationship Timeline
Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons' Relationship Timeline
Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard
Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke's Relationship Timeline
Larsa Pippen attends the PrettyLittleThing x Ashley Graham Event at Delilah on September 24, 2018 in West Hollywood, California
Larsa Pippen's Dating History: From Scottie Pippen to Marcus Jordan
Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry attend the UK Premiere and Royal Film Performance of "Top Gun: Maverick" at Leicester Square on May 19, 2022 in London, England
Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry's Relationship Timeline
Jason Oppenheim Dating History
Jason Oppenheim's Dating History: From Chrishell Stause to Marie-Lou Nurk
MEN IN TREES, Scott Elrod, Anne Heche, 'A Tree Goes In Elmo',
Remembering Anne Heche's Life in Photos
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones' Relationship Timeline
Lala Kent and producer Randall Emmett attend the 2020 Sundance Film Festival - "Spree" Premiere at The Marc Theatre on January 24, 2020 in Park City, Utah
Lala Kent and Randall Emmett's Relationship Timeline
2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Emily Ratajkowski Opens Up About Dating After Split from Her Husband: 'Part of Me Is Still Scared of Men'
Common and Tiffany Haddish
Common Says He and Girlfriend Tiffany Haddish Are 'Doing Wonderful': 'Tiffany Has a Good Heart'