Tiffany Haddish Says Her Dog Would Sneeze if She Smelled Illness on a Date: 'She's an STD-Sniffing Dog'

The star appeared on Paris Hilton's podcast and said that her late dog, Dreamer, would give her a signal if a date “was sick”

By Cara Lynn Shultz
Published on August 29, 2023 12:59PM EDT
Tiffany Haddish attends the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 01, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Tiffany Haddish. Photo:

Arturo Holmes/Getty

Tiffany Haddish says that her late dog, Dreamer, was brought to her for one special reason.

“I believe she came to me to just let me know who has an STD,” Haddish, 43, told Paris Hilton during a recent appearance on Hilton's podcast, I Am Paris, earning a laugh from Hilton.

“She let me know what dudes to deal with, and what dudes not to deal with,” the Haunted Mansion star said of her pet, who died of cancer last year after spending 14 years with the actress.

“What would she do?” asked Hilton, 42, prompting Haddish to explain Dreamer’s vetting process for her dates.

Tiffany Haddish with her late dog dreamer
Tiffany Haddish and Dreamer with veterinarian Dr. Jeff Werber.

tiffanyhaddish/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“If a dude came in the house she would walk up to him immediately,” Haddish said. “Greet them, she’d smile — like, she’s a blue-nosed pit bull so she has this big ol’ smile —  and then she’d instantly smell their genitals.”

The Afterparty star went on to explain that Dreamer would “smell their butt, and then she would come over to me and she would sit. And if she sat and just sat there and just like, kind of smiled, it’s all good.”

But Dreamer would give Haddish a signal if something was wrong with her suitor.

“If she sat there and she started sneezing,” Haddish said, “I’m like, ‘Oh he’s sick.’ ”

“What?” Hilton asked, laughing.

“I would say something. I would be like, ‘When’s the last time you got a checkup? When’s the last time you went to the doctor?’ And they would be like, ‘What, what, uh, what?’”

But Haddish says she didn’t immediately reject someone. Instead, she told them, “Look, if we’re gonna hook up, you definitely got to go to the doctor.”

And it would turn out that Dreamer was right.

“They would go and they would have stuff,” Haddish said.

Tiffany Haddish and Paris Hilton pose backstage during the Daily Front Row's Sixth Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on April 10, 2022
Tiffany Haddish and Paris Hilton.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

“She knew?” Hilton asked, incredulous.

“She knew,” Haddish said. “She could smell it. She was an STD-sniffing dog.”

Although she's currently single — the star told PEOPLE in June that “I'm dating me" — Haddish said "there is a variety of men that I like to hang out with.”

“I'm enjoying my options, but I'm not bringing none of them to no carpets. They haven't earned that privilege,” says Haddish, who split from rapper Common in 2021. 

And as she confirmed to Hilton, she doesn’t have a boyfriend, but “I have associates.”

“I want to be in love, but I date. I have friends,” she said. “Before fame, I could have some, you know, ho moments. I can’t have no ho moments.”

Related Articles
Kelly Ripa Shares Sweet Pic with Daughter Lola in Honor of National Dog Day
Kelly Ripa Channels 'Dog Days of Summer' in Sweet Photo with Daughter Lola and Dog Lena
Jade Roper Reveals She Hasn't Told Her Kids About Her Miscarriage: 'Still Figuring [It] Out'
Jade Roper Tolbert Reveals She Hasn't Told Her Kids About Her Miscarriage: 'Still Figuring [It] Out'
Kathy Griffin tattoos her lips
Kathy Griffin Says It Was 'Painful to Laugh' After Lip Tattoo: 'Didn’t Know It Would Be That Bad' (Exclusive)
Competitors take part in "Tough Mudder" in Sonoma, California, United States on August 28, 2022.
Sonoma County Tough Mudder Event — Where Some Claimed to Smell ‘Cow Manure’ on Field — Sickens Hundreds
Halle Berry, Naomi Watts, Justin Theroux and More Celebrate National Dog Day
Halle Berry, Brooke Shields, Justin Theroux and More Celebrate National Dog Day
Lionel Richie posts a throwback photo of daughter Sofia on his instagram
Lionel Richie Shares Sweet Throwback Photos to Wish Daughter Sofia Richie Happy Birthday
Summer of Sliving with Paris Hilton | Strawberry waffle at Hampton by Hilton
Paris Hilton Celebrates ‘National Waffle Day’ with Throwback Cooking Clip
Paris Hilton Shares Childhood Photos with Sister Nicky
Paris Hilton Shares Childhood Photos with Sister Nicky: ‘So Emotional to Look Through These’
Chris evans dog shelter visit.
Chris Evans Surprises Shelter Dogs with Cuddles and Treats to Celebrate National Dog Day (Exclusive)
Ayo Edebiri's Dog Gromit Became 'Buddies' With Kaia Gerber's Pup Milo on the 'Bottoms' Set
Ayo Edebiri's Dog Became 'Buddies' With Kaia Gerber's Pup on the 'Bottoms' Set: 'They Hung Out' (Exclusive)
Anitta, D-Nice and Sofia Carson Join 2023 Global Citizen Festival Lineup
Anitta, D-Nice, Sofia Carson Join 2023 Global Citizen Festival Lineup, Headlined by Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lauryn Hill
SoFi and PEOPLE host Jenna Dewan at their Taylor Swift pre-concert party at The Shay on August 03, 2023
Jenna Dewan Says Her Dogs Keep Her Family 'Grounded' During Back-To-School Season (Exclusive)
Jennifer Aniston Shares Clip of Dog Playing with Friends toy
Jennifer Aniston Shares Clip of Dog Playing with ‘Friends’ Toy That Says ‘You're the Monica to My Rachel’
3d Pets Invincible dogs Credit: Leeor Wild
Unstoppable Pups with Prostheses Are the Adorable Superstars of the New Apple Campaign
Candace Cameron Bureâs Dog Boris Has Died
Candace Cameron Bure Shares that Her Dog Boris Has Died: 'Our Hearts Will Never Get Over You'
paris hilton and phoenix
Paris Hilton Twins with 7-Month-Old Son Phoenix in Matching Tropical Prints: 'My Angel Baby'