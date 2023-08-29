Tiffany Haddish Says Her Dog Would Sneeze if She Smelled Illness on a Date: 'She's an STD-Sniffing Dog'

Tiffany Haddish says that her late dog, Dreamer, was brought to her for one special reason.

“I believe she came to me to just let me know who has an STD,” Haddish, 43, told Paris Hilton during a recent appearance on Hilton's podcast, I Am Paris, earning a laugh from Hilton.

“She let me know what dudes to deal with, and what dudes not to deal with,” the Haunted Mansion star said of her pet, who died of cancer last year after spending 14 years with the actress.

“What would she do?” asked Hilton, 42, prompting Haddish to explain Dreamer’s vetting process for her dates.

Tiffany Haddish and Dreamer with veterinarian Dr. Jeff Werber. tiffanyhaddish/Instagram

“If a dude came in the house she would walk up to him immediately,” Haddish said. “Greet them, she’d smile — like, she’s a blue-nosed pit bull so she has this big ol’ smile — and then she’d instantly smell their genitals.”

The Afterparty star went on to explain that Dreamer would “smell their butt, and then she would come over to me and she would sit. And if she sat and just sat there and just like, kind of smiled, it’s all good.”

But Dreamer would give Haddish a signal if something was wrong with her suitor.

“If she sat there and she started sneezing,” Haddish said, “I’m like, ‘Oh he’s sick.’ ”

“What?” Hilton asked, laughing.

“I would say something. I would be like, ‘When’s the last time you got a checkup? When’s the last time you went to the doctor?’ And they would be like, ‘What, what, uh, what?’”

But Haddish says she didn’t immediately reject someone. Instead, she told them, “Look, if we’re gonna hook up, you definitely got to go to the doctor.”

And it would turn out that Dreamer was right.

“They would go and they would have stuff,” Haddish said.

Tiffany Haddish and Paris Hilton. Stefanie Keenan/Getty

“She knew?” Hilton asked, incredulous.

“She knew,” Haddish said. “She could smell it. She was an STD-sniffing dog.”

Although she's currently single — the star told PEOPLE in June that “I'm dating me" — Haddish said "there is a variety of men that I like to hang out with.”

“I'm enjoying my options, but I'm not bringing none of them to no carpets. They haven't earned that privilege,” says Haddish, who split from rapper Common in 2021.

And as she confirmed to Hilton, she doesn’t have a boyfriend, but “I have associates.”

“I want to be in love, but I date. I have friends,” she said. “Before fame, I could have some, you know, ho moments. I can’t have no ho moments.”