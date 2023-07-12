Tiffany Haddish ‘Crashed Weddings’ Years Before 'The Afterparty': ‘I Was Homeless and Hungry’(Exclusive)

In honor of season 2 of 'The Afterparty,' which revolves around a wedding, the actress looks back at past nuptials she's attended

Published on July 12, 2023 09:00AM EDT
Tiffany Haddish attends the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 01, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Photo:

Arturo Holmes/Getty

Before she was a leading lady, Tiffany Haddish struggled to make ends meet and lived out of her car for a time, crashing weddings for the freebies.

Now, she's gearing up for season 2 of The Afterparty, which is set around a wedding, and reflecting on some of the nuptials she's attended over the years.

“I’ve crashed weddings before, given a speech and didn’t know anybody there,” Haddish, 43, tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “That’s when I was homeless and hungry.”

For Haddish, who struggled for years to make it in show business, weddings were a source of free meals and drinks. The comedienne’s go-to venue was a hotel down the street in Los Angeles’ Westchester neighborhood, which often hosted wedding ceremonies.

“I would have two or three drinks, and then I would grab the microphone and be like, ‘I just want to say that you are the most beautiful couple,’” she recalls. “Everybody would be looking at me like, ‘Who is this Black girl at our wedding?’”

It’s safe to say Haddish no longer needs to crash weddings — unless she wants to.

Thanks to a breakout role in the 2017 comedy Girls Trip and nonstop TV and film projects in the years that followed, the actress is thriving. On season 2 of Apple TV+’s The Afterparty, she returns as ex-detective Danner, who investigates the death of a groom after his wedding.

First look at Tiffany Haddish in The Afterparty Season 2

Aaron Epstein

Offscreen, the actress says she bonded with many of the show’s cast, which now includes John Cho, Ken Jeong, Poppy Liu, Elizabeth Perkins, Jack Whitehall and Zach Woods.

“With Elizabeth, we’re always texting each other with crazy stuff,” she says of the Big actress.

With worldwide recognition and famous friends like Perkins, it would be easy for Haddish to let success get to her head. But the actress, who also appears as a medium in the upcoming spooky comedy Haunted Mansion, makes an effort to stay grounded and remember her humble beginnings.

“I try my best not to hold onto to too many emotions because I feel like when you hold onto all those emotions, they make you crazy and then you get delusional,” she says. “Sleep is the key. And don't be afraid to go out in nature. Take your shoes off and walk in some grass.”

The Afterparty airs on Wednesdays on Apple TV+. Haunted Mansion premieres in theaters on July 28.

