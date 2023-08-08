Tiffany Haddish, Cameron Diaz and Zoe Saldaña Dance at Taylor Swift Concert: 'Supporting Our Girl'

Tiffany Haddish is a Swiftie at heart!

On Monday, the comedian shared a video on Instagram where she captured herself dancing with actresses Cameron Diaz and Zoe Saldaña in the audience for Taylor Swift, at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on the latest stop of her Eras Tour.

“Are we live? We’re live!” Diaz, 50, in a pink shirt, said while dancing beside Haddish with her hands up.

“Go T, T! Go T, T!” Haddish, 43, ad-libbed in support of the “Cruel Summer," 33, singer.

Saldaña, 45, was captured with her hair slicked in a bun and in conversation with Diaz in the background of the clip.

“Here supporting T, T. Yes, T, T, that’s Taylor. We’re here supporting our girl, Taylor – Look, she ready!” Haddish said.

Next, the video captured Swift talking about her band to the crowd, “These are my besties and they’re the best band ever. Won’t you please, make some noise now Los Angeles,” before the crowd erupted in applause.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

“I’m a Swiftie. Not everybody knows that about me but I’m a Swiftie. She’s got the woods on the stage – the woods in the middle of Inglewood!” Haddish continued in the clip. “My voice going to be gone tomorrow.”

“I’m here with my girls – these my friends,” Haddish added as she pointed to Diaz and Saldaña in the clip.

Haddish then focussed on Swift as she sang her track, “Willow” and echoed her lyrics, "That’s my man!”

John Shearer/TAS23/Getty

Swift has had several special guests in attendance at her Eras Tour including the likes of Alicia Keys, the Bryant family and New Girl’s Max Greenfield.

Keys, 42, recently took her son, Genesis, 8, to see the pop star at the weekend show years after he first met her at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

"Big love to @taylorswift for your big beautiful spirit that makes everyone feel loved!" Keys captioned her Instagram post on Sunday, where the mother and son duo glowed next to the singer.