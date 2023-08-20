Tiffany Haddish Reveals Why She Recently Bought a Wedding Dress: 'Something I Could Wear on a Yacht' (Exclusive)

Tiffany Haddish is bending the fashion rules.

The comedian, 43, revealed to PEOPLE that she recently purchased a wedding dress — despite having no plans to walk down the aisle anytime soon. Instead, she has a different vision in mind for the gown.

"It was beautiful and it looked like something I could wear on a yacht or whatever," Haddish told PEOPLE at the AliExpress Summer Pop-Up Tour launch at The Grove in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The Girls Trip star said she has plans to transform the dress, which she bought from e-tailer AliExpress. "I'm dyeing it this beautiful blue color — it's almost like a purplish blue — and it is going to be amazing," she explained, before quickly noting she wouldn't be the one getting her hands messy. "Well, I'm not dyeing it. I paid somebody else to do it for me, actually, but I know it's going to be amazing."

Tiffany Haddish bought a wedding dress and plans to dye it blue. Leon Bennett/WireImage

Haddish raved that the website is a go-to for affordable gowns, whether for weddings or proms. "I don't know why girls spend so much money on gowns because [AliExpress] will custom make it for you. You can write the creator or the seller and say, 'These are my measurements, this is what color [and fabric] I really want,' and they'll have all these options for you," she said.

"If you don't like it, you can always send it back. But I usually end up liking it or I end up giving it to some of my foster youth and have them wear it," Haddish added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Haddish's wedding dress splurge comes after the actress told PEOPLE in June that she's keeping her romantic options open.

“I'm dating me," she declared at The Afterparty season 2 premiere in Los Angeles. "I'm enjoying my options, but I'm not bringing none of them to no carpets. They haven't earned that privilege."

Haddish previously dated Common, before the pair went their separate ways in November 2021. The Grammy winner recently opened up about the breakup, telling The Washington Post that the split "wasn't mutual" despite the rapper, 51, claiming otherwise.

Common reiterated on Hollywood Unlocked with Jason Lee Uncensored in December 2021 his belief that the split was "mutual." The "Good Morning Love" singer claimed he and Haddish "came to the understanding that this is what's gonna be best for us. To still continue to love each other and be there for each other is to not be in a romantic relationship because we won't be able to give to that. I don't want to be one foot in, one foot out."

Common and Tiffany Haddish split in 2021. Lester Cohen/Getty

"It was more him saying, 'I think this relationship has run its course.’ And I was like, ‘Okay. Like you gonna be a 50-year-old single man. Okay?’” she explained in a July interview with the outlet.



At the time of their split, a source told PEOPLE that the stars' packed schedules were partly to blame for the breakup. "They are never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship," the source said.

Weeks after the split, Haddish admitted to missing her ex. "I miss him. I miss him from time to time, but that's with, I think, any intimate relationship that you might have, you miss them. But I'm fine with it. It's cool," she said in a clip shared by Entertainment Tonight Canada.

"I wish him nothing but joy and happiness. He will always be cool," she added.



As for a potential new romantic partner, Haddish told The Washington Post that she's seeking someone who's "here to have an experience."

"I would love to have a partner to experience it with. But also, I guess I’ve been alone for so long," she said. "And so used to being abandoned, I expect it. Which is sad, right?”