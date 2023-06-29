Fire Breaks Out at 'Landmark' Tiffany & Co. Store in New York City, FDNY Confirms

Smoke could be seen billowing from the iconic jewelry retail shop’s ground-floor door on Thursday

By
Averi Kremposky
Averi Kremposky
Averi Kremposky

Updated on June 29, 2023 02:29PM EDT

The New York City Fire Department is responding to a fire that broke out at Tiffany & Co.'s newly-renovated flagship store on Thursday. 

The fire department was made aware of a fire at the store on Fifth Ave. at 9:38 this morning, where they determined the fire was caused by complications in the utility vault, the FDNY confirmed to PEOPLE. Con Edison, the local energy company, was notified about the situation and is on the scene. 

“This morning prior to store opening hours, an electrical fire broke out in the basement on the periphery of the Tiffany Landmark on Fifth Avenue in New York City,"  a Tiffany & Co. spokesperson told CBS News reports. "The fire has since been put out and no injuries or casualties were sustained."

"We are working with the New York Fire Department to take precautionary measures to ensure the safety of our employees and clients," the spokesperson added, the outlet reports. "The store is expected to open later today following inspection by the Fire Marshal."

The iconic storefront recently reopened in April following a three-year renovation endeavor. The building’s revamp was considered the first holistic renovation of the store since its opening over 80 years ago and was estimated by analysts to cost the company $500 million, Business Insider reports.

Tiffany & Co. basement fire in NYC

ABC7NY/ Youtube

According to Reuters, Tiffany CEO Anthony Ledru said the 10-story building located on the same block as Trump Tower accounted for 10% of Tiffany’s global sales before closing for renovations in 2019. 

