See Robert De Niro's Baby Girl Gia Make Her TV Debut During Mom Tiffany Chen's Interview with Gayle King

Tiffany Chen is giving another peek at her baby daughter!

On Friday, the new mom, 45, sat down with Gayle King on CBS Mornings and opened up about a recent scary health complication that occurred after she gave birth to her daughter with Robert De Niro, 3-month-old Gia Virginia, in early April.

During the interview, Chen shared a photo of De Niro, 79, snuggling their baby girl, as well as a sweet solo snap of Gia. Footage of King, 68, visiting their home was also shown.

Asked how Gia has changed the lives of her and De Niro, Chen said, "She's made it more fun."

"Gia, what's your favorite Robert De Niro movie?" King jokingly asked the infant during her visit, to which Chen replied, "The one in the delivery room, where I'm the star!"



In May, De Niro revealed that he's welcomed his seventh child during an interview with ET Canada while discussing parenting and his most recent film, About My Father. His costar Kim Cattrall confirmed shortly after that De Niro had welcomed the baby with girlfriend Chen.



De Niro and Chen first sparked dating rumors with a PDA-filled outing in August 2021. The pair met years prior when filming a movie together in 2015. Chen, a martial-arts instructor, had a role in The Intern, which starred De Niro.

"I've had better students, but he was okay," Chen joked of De Niro with a laugh after King asked how he did on set. "He had a lot of other stuff to do in the movie!"



Of what she considers the best thing about De Niro, Chen said, "How much he loves his family. That might make me a little teary-eyed."

Tiffany Chen and Gayle King on CBS Mornings. Gail Schulman/CBS via Getty

In the same interview, Chen opened up to King about her recent diagnosis of Bell's palsy. "When I went home, I started to feel like ... my tongue felt strange," she said.

"It felt a little tingly, just starting to get a little bit numb. And then I realized my face just felt weird. I didn't know what the feeling was that I was having. It felt weird."

"Did it look different to you? Your face when you looked in the mirror?" King asked Chen. "Yeah," she responded.

"When I got home, it was like everything was starting to just fall down on itself. Like, my face was melting on itself," Chen explained. "And then a week after giving birth, that was when it all hit. And I called my doctor, and I ... was trying to eat."

Chen was immediately told, " 'Go right to the hospital.' [The hospital] admitted me. And I lost all facial function the minute I got into the hospital," she said.

