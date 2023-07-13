Tiffany Chen Reveals She Lost 'All Facial Functions' After Welcoming Baby with Robert De Niro

Chen recently welcomed a baby girl with Robert De Niro

By Hannah Sacks
Updated on July 13, 2023 09:02AM EDT
Tiffany Chen recently gave birth to her first child with partner Robert De Niro. Tomorrow, she reveals a postpartum complication to co-host Gayle King
Photo:

CBS

Tiffany Chen is opening up about a scary postpartum health complication that happened after she gave birth to her baby with Robert De Niro in April.

In a Thursday preview of her interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings (which airs in full on Friday), Chen, 45, reveals that shortly after welcoming her daughter Gia Virginia, she started experiencing postpartum complications and eventually was diagnosed with Bell's palsy.

"When I went home, I started to feel like ... my tongue felt strange," she says.

"It felt a little tingly, just starting to get a little bit numb. And then I realized my face just felt weird. I didn't know what the feeling was that I was having. It felt weird."

"Did it look different to you? Your face when you looked in the mirror?" King asks Chen. "Yeah," she responds.

"When I got home, it was like everything was starting to just fall down on itself. Like, my face was melting on itself," Chen explains. "And then a week after giving birth, that was when it all hit. And I called my doctor, and I ... was trying to eat."

She continues, "I went to put a fork of food in my mouth and everything came out. I couldn't eat. And then I was starting to slur. So I said, 'There's something really going on here.' "

Chen was immediately told, "'Go right to the hospital.' [The hospital] admitted me. And I lost all facial function the minute I got into the hospital," she says.

Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen attend 'Kiss The Future' Opening Night documentary film premiere

Steven/AFF-USA/Shutterstock


De Niro, 79, and Chen first sparked dating rumors with a PDA-filled outing. The pair met years prior when filming a movie together in 2015. Chen, a martial arts instructor, had a role in the project The Intern, which starred De Niro.

In May, De Niro revealed that he welcomed a seventh baby during an interview with ET Canada while discussing parenting and his most recent film, About My Father. The actor's About My Father costar Kim Cattrall confirmed shortly after that he welcomed the child with his girlfriend Chen.

For the full interview, tune in to CBS Mornings on Friday, July 14 at 7:00-9:00 a.m. ET.

