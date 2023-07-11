Ticketmaster Postpones Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Sales in France

In November, Swift's fans in North America experienced a similar fiasco

Published on July 11, 2023 02:45PM EDT
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Soldier Field on June 02, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois
Taylor Swift.

Natasha Moustache/TAS23/Getty

Taylor Swift's fans in France were in a frenzy after Ticketmaster suddenly halted sales for her upcoming shows in Paris and Lyon — and then postponed to a later date.

On Tuesday, Ticketmaster shared on Twitter that the 33-year-old Midnight singer's ticket sales had been "put on hold." Ticketmaster also added that all codes not already used would remain valid — and it would keep fans posted for a new on-sale time "as soon as possible."

Fans attempting to purchase tickets shared their experience on Twitter, with one expressing that Ticketmaster was displaying a "technical error."

Another fan expressed their frustration with the halt: "i waited all day for taylor swift tickets and ticketmaster france completely disrespected us by not giving any information since 11am not responding to phone calls no nothing."

A few hours later, Ticketmaster tweeted that the ticket sales had been postponed — and fans would be notified with a new date and time.

Swift is set to perform in Paris at La Défense Arena on May 9, 10, 11 and 12, 2024. Her shows in Lyon will run from June 2-3.

Ticketmaster's technical difficulties in France resemble the fiasco that occurred with her North American tour dates. Last November, some potential ticket buyers were locked out of the sale when their Verified Fan codes failed to work, while others were initially able to secure tickets, only to lose them and get kicked out of the process once they tried to check out.

A few hours after the sale's planned start time on Nov. 15, Ticketmaster tweeted that the issues were due to "historically unprecedented demand" and announced it was pushing back the start times for some West Coast venues. The Capital One presale was also rescheduled for the following day.

Fans who weren't able to secure tickets during the Verified Fan or Capital One presales were shocked when Ticketmaster announced that the general sale planned for Friday, Nov. 18 was officially canceled.

Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour"
Taylor Swift.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

"Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow's public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled," read a tweet posted to the official Ticketmaster account.

On Nov. 18, Swift spoke out about the fiasco in a message to her fans via her Instagram Story.

"Well. It goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans. We've been doing this for decades together and over the years, I've brought so many elements of my career in house. I've done this SPECIFICALLY to improve the quality of my fans' experience by doing it myself with my team who care as much about my fans as I do," she wrote. "It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse."

The singer added that she was investigating why the situation unfolded the way it did and how it could be improved in the future. "I'm not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could. It's truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them felt like they had to go through several bear attacks to get them."

Swift concluded her note with a sign-off to her fans who weren't able to get tickets: "All I can say is that my hope is to provide more opportunities for us to all get together and sing these songs. Thank you for wanting to be there. You have no idea how much that means."

On the day the canceled general ticket sale was supposed to occur, Ticketmaster issued an apology to Swift fans along with a lengthy explanation about what went wrong during the presale.

Since then, dozens of Swifties filed a lawsuit against Live Nation Entertainment, Ticketmaster's parent company. Fans have also taken their complaints against Ticketmaster all the way to D.C.

