Tiara Time! Crown Princess Mary and Queen Margrethe of Denmark Sparkle During Norway Royal Visit

Crown Princess Mary and Queen Margrethe of Denmark are glittering at a gala!

On Thursday, the Queen of Denmark, 83, welcomed King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway to Copenhagen for a two-day official visit. The Norwegian royals arrived by sea and kicked off the visit by opening a business conference on Danish industry. Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary also attended the event, and the royals reunited at night for a glamorous banquet.

Queen Margrethe hosted a dinner at Christian VII's Palace at Amalienborg in King Harald and Queen Sonja’s honor — which called for ballgowns and tiaras!

Crown Princess Mary, 51, arrived with Crown Prince Frederik, 54, and shimmered in the Diamond Necklace Tiara, which The Court Jeweller notes is uniquely convertible. Princess Mary has worn the piece in both ways — as a headpiece as well as a necklace.

According to the outlet, Crown Princess Mary bought the antique piece at an auction in 2012 but didn't debut it in public until 2015.

The future queen of Denmark appeared to be wearing the same blush dress she previously wore to King Harald and Queen Sonja’s joint 80th birthday celebration in 2017, refreshed with a new V-neckline.

Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary. MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty

Queen Margrethe, meanwhile, wore something new — that doubled as flag dressing!

The Queen of Denmark sported a white gown with elbow-length sleeves and a pink and red swirl pattern, cinched at the waist with a magenta ribbon. The red and white colors were a thoughtful nod to the flag of Denmark for the occasion.

According to Couture and Royals, the dress is from Danish designer Birgitte Thaulow, and Margrethe completed the look with the Pearl Poiré Tiara and Danish Crown Pearl and Ruby Parure.



Queen Margrethe. LISELOTTE SABROE/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty

As a guest of honor, Queen Sonja shined in the Norwegian Emerald Parure Tiara, which The Court Jeweller reports is one of her favorites for royal galas. The Queen of Norway further accessorized with emerald earrings and a necklace.

Queen Sonja also opted to recycle a gown, popping in the lime green, long-sleeved number that she wore for her 80th birthday celebration — making for a royal repeat with Princess Mary!

King Harald and Queen Sonja. MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty

Queen Margrethe and King Harald both made speeches during the celebration, raising a glass for a toast.

Queen Margrethe said, "It is a great pleasure for me to once again welcome Norway's King and Queen to Denmark. Strong ties bind our countries together. The bonds between our families are long and close, and our personal friendship has grown strongly over the many years we've known each other."

Queen Margrethe. LISELOTTE SABROE/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty

In addition to being a royal visit, it was also somewhat of a family reunion as Queen Margrethe and King Harald are second cousins! As seen in a family tree from the Royal House of Norway, they are both descendants of King Frederik VIII of Denmark and Princess Louise of Sweden.

