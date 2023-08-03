Tia Mowry Says She's 'Nervous and Terrified' About Dating After Divorce: 'I'm So Inexperienced'

Three months after settling the terms of her divorce from Cory Hardrict, Tia Mowry is tentatively stepping into the dating scene.

But the actress, 45, admitted the prospect of getting back out there makes her “nervous and terrified” in a candid Instagram post on Wednesday.

“Fun Fact: I’ve never been on the dating scene my entire life 😬 So when I tell you I’m nervous and terrified of doing this whole dating thing, I mean it 😭,” she captioned a hilarious TikTok video of herself getting ready for a date and pretending to make small talk.

“Even though I’m in my 40’s, I feel so inexperienced!” the caption continued. “And while it would be easy to just throw in the towel and avoid the potential for awkwardness and hurt, I know God’s got me! So if you’re feeling apprehensive about new experiences, just know you got this, and we’re in this together!”

In the funny clip, Mowry touched up her makeup in her mirror as she mouthed along to a voiceover of herself. “So what do you do for work? Do you like it? Do you like it?” she said with a fake laugh before blowing a raspberry at the mirror.



“How many siblings do you have?” she continued. “Oh you have a lot, you have a lot,” she added in a sarcastic voice.

“This is f- - - - -g ridiculous,” she told herself as she zipped her make-up bag, let out a huge sigh and turned to leave the room.

The Sister, Sister alum and All American: Homecoming actor Hardrict, 43, announced their split after 14 years of marriage in October 2022. They settled the terms of their divorce six months later, in April of this year.

The former couple shares two children: son Cree, 12, and daughter Cairo, 5.

In June, new documents obtained by PEOPLE showed that the pair have set a six-month guideline for introducing any new partners to their kids in their divorce settlement.

Mowry first announced their separation with an emotional Instagram post stating that she and Hardrict were going their “separate ways.”

"These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness,” she wrote alongside a black and white photo of the pair. “We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children."

