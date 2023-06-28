Tia Mowry Says Her Kids Were 'Part of My Decision' to Divorce Cory Hardrict: 'Greatest Lesson for Them'

Tia Mowry says “chasing her truth” by filing for divorce from Cory Hardrict was “the best gift” she could give her children.

In a recent cover story for HelloBeautiful, the Sister, Sister alum, 44, opened up about how her decision to separate from the All American: Homecoming actor, 43, was ultimately in the best interest of her kids.

"A part of my decision was also for them,” Mowry said of filing for divorce for her two children, daughter Cairo, 5, and son Cree, 11. “For them seeing their mother walk in truth, I feel like it’s a great lesson for them because it was not an easy decision.”

“It was one of the hardest decisions that I had ever had to make in my entire life," she explained. "But if they see that mommy can do it, that mommy, no matter what people say, no matter, even if there’s some sort of doubt, whatever, mommy pushed through.

“[They can say] my mommy is living and chasing her truth. I want my children to do that,” the actress continued. “That’s the best gift I can give them.”

“I want for them not to live a life that I want them to live, for them not to live a life that everybody else wants them to live or what they think that they should be or live,” she added.

“I want them to see that it is okay to have a bad day," she continued. "I want them to see that it is okay to chase your joy. I want them to see that it is okay to live your truth.”

After 14 years of marriage, Mowry announced the couple's separation in October with a heartfelt Instagram post.

"I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways," she wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of the couple. "These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children."

Mowry continued, "I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives."

As they finalize their divorce, the couple dictated the rules around significant others and their two children in new documents obtained by PEOPLE.

"Absent agreement to the contrary, each party is restrained from introducing the minor children to a new romantic partner until that party has been in an exclusive relationship with the romantic partner for at least six months," the documents read.

"Each party is further restrained from permitting his or her new romantic partner from spending overnights when the minor children are with that custodial parent during the first six months of the exclusive relationship," the filing continues. "The parties agree that the restraints set forth in this paragraph are in the best interest of the children."

The pair also agreed to uphold the previous agreement to share legal and physical custody of their children, which Mowry proposed in an October court filing.