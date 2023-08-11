Tia Mowry Opens Up About Challenges Faced While Breastfeeding Her 2 Kids: 'The Journey Was Difficult'

The actress revealed how she overcame the challenges of nursing her kids in a candid Instagram post celebrating National Breastfeeding Awareness Month

Published on August 11, 2023
Tia Mowry Opens Up About Breastfeeding Her Two Kids: 'The Journey was Difficult'
Tia Mowry Opens Up About Breastfeeding Her Two Kids: 'The Journey was Difficult'.

Tia Mowry/Instagram

Tia Mowry is speaking candidly about how breastfeeding her children was not an easy feat.

The Sister, Sister alum, 45 — who shares son Cree, 12, and daughter Cairo, 5, with ex-husband Cory Hardrict, 43 — shared a post on Instagram Thursday, in which she spoke about her nursing and pumping journey alongside candid photos.

“Since it’s National Breastfeeding Awareness Month, I wanted to share a little bit about my breastfeeding journey with y’all,” Mowry began the caption of her post, which included a snap of her breastfeeding Cree when he was an infant, and another photo of her doing the same with Cairo. “When I had Cree, I was struggling to breastfeed him. I was only able to breastfeed for 3 months before having to switch to formula.”

“During my second pregnancy, Instagram was around and it was actually through here where I learned a lot more about breastfeeding, and also where I met a huge community of women who were all so supportive and encouraged me to continue on,” she continued. “And during the second time, I found that I was able to breastfeed Cairo for 13 months.”

“Nonetheless, the journey was difficult,” Mowry noted, adding she was “pumping every 3 hours at work while working 14 hour days on set, and at times I would have to breastfeed on set as well. And after those long days, I would return home and to breastfeed Cairo."

“Whenever I was traveling for work, I would pump extra milk so that she would have milk when I was away,” she then wrote, highlighting that she was “extremely fatigued and overworked” and that she also contracted mastitis — a swelling in the breast — at the time and was hospitalized. 

But the actress explained that she “still didn’t give up” and “continued to breastfeed through the pain, and pushed through.”

Encouraging mothers who are “struggling with breastfeeding,” Mowry said, “It is more than okay to feed your children formula. As long as your children are fed, loved, happy, and supported that’s all that matters.” 

“Sending my love and support all you superhero moms out there 🫶,” she concluded the post. "You got this!"

