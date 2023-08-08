Tia Mowry Says 'You Don't Have to Be Perfect to Be a Good Mom' in Empowering Video: 'You Got This'

"It's okay if you feel overwhelmed by motherhood," Mowry said

By
Candace Ganger Powell
Candace Ganger Powell
Candace Ganger Powell
Candace Ganger Powell is a writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work has previously appeared on TODAY, Newsweek, and Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 8, 2023 05:04PM EDT
Tia Mowry Says 'You Don't Have to Be Perfect to Be a Good Mom' in Empowering Video
Tia Mowry offers words of encouragement for moms everywhere in new Instagram post. Photo:

Tia Mowry/Instagram

Tia Mowry has an important PSA for moms everywhere.

In a post shared on Instagram on Monday, the Sister, Sister alum, 44, offered words of affirmation for those who need it most.

“You don’t have to be perfect to be a good Mom,” she began the video. “You don’t need to compare yourself to other moms.”

Mowry, dressed in jean shorts and a white tee with yellow details, posed outside, moving closer with each set of words.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“It’s okay if you feel overwhelmed by motherhood,” she continued. “This s--- is hard. You can take a break … the world won’t stop turning. I’m so proud of you.”

The All-American: Homecoming actor, who has two children, daughter Cairo, 5, and son Cree, 11, with ex-husband Cory Hardrict, touched on parenting in the caption of her post.

“No matter how much they warn you, no one can prepare you for motherhood,” she wrote. “It can sometimes feel like a marathon that just kinda keeps going, and moms are just expected to be so strong all the time.”

“But y’all, you’re still just a person; sometimes you’re gonna make a mistake, and that is okay! The more we, as moms, strive for perfection, the more frustrated we become because it’s an unreachable goal.” 

“Keeping open lines of communication with my children is how I have cultivated a home that values honoring your feelings, talking it out, and problem-solving as a family, not perfection."

She added, "This is for all the moms out there: You got this!” before blowing a kiss into the camera and dancing off-screen.

Mowry filed for divorce from Hardrict in October 2022, after 14 years of marriage. She credits their children for helping her push through tough times.

“If I’m being completely honest with you all, these last few months have been some of the hardest of my life,” Mowry wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos with her children in bed. “There’s no telling what direction life is going to take you and nothing but one thing is ever certain: the love I have for these two. They are the reason I continue to push myself every day to work harder.” 

“Even when the going gets tough, I do everything for my kids, for their future, and for the generations to come.”

Related Articles
Pregnant Ciara Puts Bump on Display as She Plays with Son Win at Denver Broncos Training Camp https://twitter.com/DNVR_Broncos/status/1688984771450507271
Pregnant Ciara Puts Bump on Display as She Plays with Son Win at Denver Broncos Training Camp
Nick Cannon Shares Video of His and Mariah Carey's Daughter, Monroe, Doing a Funny Bob Ross Impression
Nick Cannon Shares Video of His and Mariah Carey's Daughter Doing Bob Ross Impression: 'Pure Comedy'
Emily Ratajkowsk and son
Emily Ratajkowski Spends Time with 2-Year-Old Son Sly as They Pick Blackberries by a Lake
beckham family water sports
Victoria Beckham Goes Waterskiing on Lake Vacation with Husband David and Kids: 'Most Perfect Few Days'
Kenya Moore's Daughter Brooklyn Says She Wants 'Both' a Baby Brother and Sister as Model Debates Baby No. 2.
Kenya Moore's Daughter Brooklyn Says She Wants 'Both' a Brother and Sister as Model Debates Baby No. 2
Kaitlyn Bristowe
Kaitlyn Bristowe Admits She's 'Terrified to Have Kids' Following Split from Fiancé Jason Tartick
Shemar Moore Shares Sweet Video Of Baby Daughter Frankie's First Word: 'My Life Is Complete'
Shemar Moore Shares Sweet Video of Baby Daughter Frankie's First Word: 'My Life Is Complete'
Dylan Michael Douglas, Michael Douglas, and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend Marvel Studios' âAnt-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" at Regency Village Theatre on February 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones Wish Son Dylan a Happy 23rd Birthday: 'Your Biggest Fan'
Luna Esti Instagram 080823 Chrissy Teigen Andy Cohen 05 19 23
Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna, 7, Holds Baby Sister Esti as They Twin in Sweet Sibling Photo
Mark Wahlberg Poses with Son Brendan On Teen's First Day of High School
Mark Wahlberg's Wife Rhea Shares Photo of Actor with Son Brendan on Teen's First Day of High School
Gisele BÃ¼ndchen Says Son Benjamin, 13, Faced 'Athletic Pressure' and Bullying as Tom Brady's Son
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Son Ben Sits Out Lavish Trips to Africa, Brazil with Parents (Exclusive)
Tom Brady and Kids on African Safari
Tom Brady's Son Jack, 15, Stands Almost as Tall as His 6'4" Dad in Photos from African Vacation
Ciara Is Pregnant! Singer Is Expecting Another Baby with Husband Russell Wilson
Ciara Is Pregnant! Singer Is Expecting Another Baby with Husband Russell Wilson (Exclusive)
Kaley Cuoco Works Out with Baby Matilda: Bring Your Daughter to the Gym Day
Kaley Cuoco Works Out with Baby Matilda: ‘Bring Your Daughter to the Gym Day’
Tom Brady and Kids on African Safari
Tom Brady Brings Two of His Kids on 'Life Changing' African Safari for His Birthday — See the Photos!
Vanessa Bryant Takes Her Daughters for Family Day Out at Camp Snoopy
Vanessa Bryant Takes Her Daughters for Family Day Out at Camp Snoopy