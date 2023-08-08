Tia Mowry Says 'You Don't Have to Be Perfect to Be a Good Mom' in Empowering Video: 'You Got This'

Tia Mowry has an important PSA for moms everywhere.

In a post shared on Instagram on Monday, the Sister, Sister alum, 44, offered words of affirmation for those who need it most.

“You don’t have to be perfect to be a good Mom,” she began the video. “You don’t need to compare yourself to other moms.”

Mowry, dressed in jean shorts and a white tee with yellow details, posed outside, moving closer with each set of words.

“It’s okay if you feel overwhelmed by motherhood,” she continued. “This s--- is hard. You can take a break … the world won’t stop turning. I’m so proud of you.”



The All-American: Homecoming actor, who has two children, daughter Cairo, 5, and son Cree, 11, with ex-husband Cory Hardrict, touched on parenting in the caption of her post.

“No matter how much they warn you, no one can prepare you for motherhood,” she wrote. “It can sometimes feel like a marathon that just kinda keeps going, and moms are just expected to be so strong all the time.”

“But y’all, you’re still just a person; sometimes you’re gonna make a mistake, and that is okay! The more we, as moms, strive for perfection, the more frustrated we become because it’s an unreachable goal.”

“Keeping open lines of communication with my children is how I have cultivated a home that values honoring your feelings, talking it out, and problem-solving as a family, not perfection."

She added, "This is for all the moms out there: You got this!” before blowing a kiss into the camera and dancing off-screen.



Mowry filed for divorce from Hardrict in October 2022, after 14 years of marriage. She credits their children for helping her push through tough times.

“If I’m being completely honest with you all, these last few months have been some of the hardest of my life,” Mowry wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos with her children in bed. “There’s no telling what direction life is going to take you and nothing but one thing is ever certain: the love I have for these two. They are the reason I continue to push myself every day to work harder.”

“Even when the going gets tough, I do everything for my kids, for their future, and for the generations to come.”