Tia Mowry Celebrates ‘Compassionate’ Son Cree on His 12th Birthday: ‘I Am Just Endlessly Proud’

"He’ll always be my baby!" the actress wrote a touching tribute to her son

By
Published on June 29, 2023 10:39AM EDT
Tia Mowry Celebrates âCompassionateâ Son Cree on 12th Birthday: âJust Endlessly Proudâ
Photo:

Tia Mowry/Instagram

Tia Mowry is celebrating her son Cree's 12th birthday!

The actress, 43, wrote a touching tribute to her son on Instagram Wednesday as he enters young adulthood.

"I literally can’t believe Cree is 12 today," Mowry began her post, adding a crying emoji. "I remember being pregnant with him like it was yesterday, and now he is growing into a kind, generous, compassionate, independent, and smart young man that I am so proud to call my son."

"Every day, I am blessed to witness his natural curiosity and adventurous spirit, which I am sure will lead him to great opportunities and a life full of fun! I am just endlessly proud of him, and even though he tries to act grown, he’ll always be my baby!" she continued. "Love you Cree."

Mowry posted photo memories with Cree over the years, including one showing him in her arms as a baby, wearing a black-and-white striped onesie. Another shows him with his sister Cairo, 5, posing with some of his sneaker collection.

Cree's birthday tribute was shared on the same day that Mowry opened up about her divorce from ex Cory Hardrict in a cover story for HelloBeautiful.

The now-single mom told the publication that filing for divorce from the All American: Homecoming actor, 43, was “the best gift” she could give her children.

"A part of my decision was also for them,” she said. "For them seeing their mother walk in truth, I feel like it’s a great lesson for them because it was not an easy decision.”

According to documents obtained by PEOPLE, the Seventeen Again alum requested joint physical and legal custody of their children. That request was granted when the exes finalized their divorce in April 2023.

The custody agreement also states that Mowry and Hardrict are not allowed to introduce their children to any future significant others before the six-month dating mark.

