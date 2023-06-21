Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Set 6-Month Guideline for Introducing Future Partners to Their Kids

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict want to be very careful about introducing future partners to their kids.

The Sister, Sister alum, 44, and All American: Homecoming actor, 43, dictate the rules around significant others and their two children — daughter Cairo, 5, and son Cree, 11 — as they finalize their divorce in new documents obtained by PEOPLE.

"Absent agreement to the contrary, each party is restrained from introducing the minor children to a new romantic partner until that party has been in an exclusive relationship with the romantic partner for at least six months," the documents read.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Cory Hardict and Tia Mowry with Cairo and Cree. Tia Mowry Instagram

"Each party is further restrained from permitting his or her new romantic partner from spending overnights when the minor children are with that custodial parent during the first six months of the exclusive relationship," the file continues.

"The parties agree that the restraints set forth in this paragraph are in the best interest of the children."

The pair also agreed to uphold their previous agreement — which was proposed by Mowry in an October court filing — to share legal and physical custody of their children.

Tia Mowry/Instagram

After 14 years of marriage, Mowry announced the couple's separation in October with a heartfelt Instagram post.

"I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways," she wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of the couple. "These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children."

The actress continued, "I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives."