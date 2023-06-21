Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Set 6-Month Guideline for Introducing Future Partners to Their Kids

The exes have included language in their divorce settlement that dictates how they'll navigate future relationships, documents reveal

Published on June 21, 2023 05:35PM EDT
Tia Mowry attends Variety's 2022 Power of Women: Los Angeles Event Presented by Lifetime on September 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) ; Cory Hardrict attends the Premiere of 20th Century Fox's "Ad Astra" at The Cinerama Dome on September 18, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict want to be very careful about introducing future partners to their kids.

The Sister, Sister alum, 44, and All American: Homecoming actor, 43, dictate the rules around significant others and their two children — daughter Cairo, 5, and son Cree, 11 — as they finalize their divorce in new documents obtained by PEOPLE.

"Absent agreement to the contrary, each party is restrained from introducing the minor children to a new romantic partner until that party has been in an exclusive relationship with the romantic partner for at least six months," the documents read.

Cory Hardrict, Tia Mowry and her kids
Cory Hardict and Tia Mowry with Cairo and Cree. Tia Mowry Instagram

"Each party is further restrained from permitting his or her new romantic partner from spending overnights when the minor children are with that custodial parent during the first six months of the exclusive relationship," the file continues.

"The parties agree that the restraints set forth in this paragraph are in the best interest of the children."

The pair also agreed to uphold their previous agreement — which was proposed by Mowry in an October court filing — to share legal and physical custody of their children.

Tia Mowry Celebrates Christmas with Ex Cory Hardrict and Kids: 'Family Will Always Be Family'
Tia Mowry/Instagram

After 14 years of marriage, Mowry announced the couple's separation in October with a heartfelt Instagram post.

"I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways," she wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of the couple. "These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children."

The actress continued, "I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives."

