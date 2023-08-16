T.I.'s Wife Tiny Shares Cute Photo of 7-Year-Old Daughter as She Gets 'Beyoncé Ready' for Concert

The couple's youngest child Heiress rocked blue hair and a white graphic T-shirt for Beyoncé's Renaissance tour

By Hannah Sacks
Updated on August 16, 2023 01:30PM EDT
T.I. and Tiny's daughter is getting into formation for Beyoncé's concert!

On Tuesday, Tameka "Tiny" Harris, 48, shared a photo to her Instagram Story of 7-year-old daughter Heiress, whom she shares with husband T.I., 42, born Clifford Joseph Harris Jr.

Smiling before attending Beyoncé's Renaissance tour, Heiress rocks blue hair and a graphic white T-shirt, striking a pose for the camera.

"Beyonce ready!!! My ☀️ @heiressdharris 💜," the proud mom wrote across the photo.

The couple share three kids together — Clifford "King," 19, Philip, 15, and Heiress. T.I. is also dad to sons Messiah, 23, and Domani, 22, with ex Lashon Dixon and daughter Deyjah, 22, with ex Ms. Niko, 42. Tiny shares daughter Zonnique, 27, with ex Zonnie "Zeboe" Pullins, to whom T.I. is stepdad.

T.I. and Tiny welcomed daughter Heiress in 2016, revealing her name on their Instagram accounts shortly after her birth. “My newest Blessing! Heiress & her daddy,” Tiny captioned a photo on Instagram of the rapper giving his baby girl a bottle.

Right before his wife’s post, the proud dad shared a shot of himself holding his daughter’s car seat, writing, “Welcome home Heiress!!! The ride begins … #FamilyHustleOverErrrthang.”

Sharing a statement to PEOPLE after Heiress' birth, Tiny revealed more details. “Yesterday, March 26th, at 2:58PM we welcomed a beautiful baby girl that weighed in at 5 lbs. In true Harris fashion, our baby girl made us all HUSTLE, making a surprise early entrance. While we expected her to arrive around April 20th, our PERFECT baby girl decided March 26th was the right time for her DEBUT,” she said.

“My husband, Tip Harris, went from the stage right to the plane from his show in Las Vegas and luckily, made it to Atlanta with time to spare. Our whole clan was together to see our beautiful healthy baby girl make her way into the world. Just the way I like it!! We are looking forward to more exciting times with our #Lucky7," referring to the couple's collective seven children.

