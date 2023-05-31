The Sweetest Throwback Photos of Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy

Look back on some of the Hollywood couple's most adorable moments over the course of their decades-long relationship

By Zoey Lyttle
Published on May 31, 2023 08:00 AM
Brooke Shields Recalls Breaking Up with Now-Husband Chris Henchy When She Wanted to 'Sow My Oats'
Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty

Actress Brooke Shields and director Chris Henchy married in 2001, and more than two decades later, their love is still alive and well. Look back on their love story — which includes the births of daughters Rowan and Grier — through their cute throwback photos together.

01 of 13

Longtime Love

Brooke Shields with new boyfriend Chris Henchy at the New York premiere of 'Black and White' in New York City
Brooke Shields, Chris Henchy. Evan Agostini/ImageDirect

In celebration of their 22-year anniversary, Shields posted an Instagram carousel featuring several sweet photos with her husband.

"22 years married today… sometimes it feels like it’s been forever in the blink of an eye! There’s nobody else I’d rather drive insane or be driven insane by… catch or be caught by… love or be loved by ❤️," Shields wrote, adding, "I’m in it for the long haul. You’re a keeper."

02 of 13

Early Days

Brooke Shields with Chris Henchy at The Carousel of Hope Ball
Brooke Shields, Chris Henchy.

Bei/Shutterstock 

The Blue Lagoon star found Henchy in 1999 – or, rather, her bulldog Darla found him. She recounted meeting her husband in her 2005 memoir, Down Came the Rain: My Journey Through Postpartum Depression.

"I had just gotten an American bulldog, Darla, and I brought her to meet friends of mine in the gym on the Warner Bros. lot. While there, the dog wandered off, and Chris brought her back," wrote Shields. "He was writing for a show filmed on the lot and loved dogs. We chatted and he made me laugh."

03 of 13

Forever Date

Actress Brooke Shields and boyfriend Chris Henchy attend the 11th Annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 2, 2000
Brooke Shields, Chris Henchy.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Since meeting in 1999, the couple has partnered up for a number of events, attending charity fundraisers together and walking red carpets side by side. In April 2000, they dolled up for the GLAAD Media Awards in New York City.

04 of 13

Fun in the Sun

Brooke Shields and boyfriend Chris Henchy attend the Fourth Annual Expedition Inspiration Take-A-Hike and Cross-Country-Fun-Run for Breast Cancer Research on October 9, 1999 at Paramount Ranch in Agoura Hills, California
Brooke Shields, Chris Henchy. Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection

They even make an adorable duo at less formal affairs, like this outdoor fun-run expedition to benefit Breast Cancer Research not long after they met in 1999.

05 of 13

Meant to Be

Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy
Brooke Shields Chris Henchy.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Henchy proposed to Shields while they were enjoying a romantic getaway in Mexico.

06 of 13

Love Story

Brooke Shields and husband Chris Henchy during Childrens Hospital Los Angeles 2nd Noche de Ninos Gala Honoring Johnny Depp - Arrivals at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States
Chris Henchy, Brooke Shields. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Shields and Henchy tied the knot in an intimate ceremony off the California coast on Catalina Island. One month later, they read their vows to each other in Palm Springs. In her loving speech to Henchy, Shields swore to always laugh at his jokes, "even if I've heard them before."

07 of 13

Trusting the Relationship

Brooke Shields, Chris Henchy
Brooke Shields, Chris Henchy.

Evan Agostini/ImageDirect/Getty

Shields began seeing Henchy just after splitting from her first husband, Andre Agassi, and she later admitted to having some doubts about finding new love so quickly. In her 2023 PEOPLE interview about her two-part documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, she remembered worrying that she might be "rebounding," with Henchy, "because I hadn't spent any time sowing my oats," she said.

But after breaking things off with Henchy, she still found herself talking to him frequently.

"I was calling him all the time, and he said, 'You broke up with me, this is the way it works. You don't get to call me every day, because you broke up with me. So don't call me every day,' " Shields recalled, adding that she remembered thinking at the time, "I don't want to lose this person, so I better behave."

08 of 13

Perfect Match

Chris Henchy and Brooke Shields
Chris Henchy and Brooke Shields.

Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Both husband and wife have a hand in the entertainment biz. Henchy boasts a successful career as a screenwriter and producer, and has worked on hit series like Entourage and Spin City as well as blockbuster comedies like The Other Guys and The Campaign.

09 of 13

Style Savvy

Chris Henchy & Brooke Shields
Chris Henchy, Brooke Shields.

Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage

Henchy and Shields complement each other in many ways, including with their fashion tastes. They dressed in matching neutral shades at this 2002 art exhibition and benefit sale.

10 of 13

Goofing Off

Actress Brooke Shields with writer/producer boyfriend Chris Henchy get ready to ride Goliath
Brooke Shields, Chris Henchy.

Jason Kirk/Newsmakers/Getty

These two certainly know how to have a good time! In fact, Shields told PEOPLE that the secret to their lasting romance is laughter.

"He made me laugh and he consistently makes me laugh and doesn't take anything too seriously so I don't go down those rabbit holes the way I used to," she said of Henchy in her 2023 PEOPLE cover story interview. "He sort of just brings me back out and says, 'We'll figure it out.' So he's good at leveling me."

11 of 13

Building a Family

Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy Leave NYU Medical Center with newborn daughter.
Brooke Shields, Chris Henchy.

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

The happy partners became happier parents with the arrival of their first daughter, Rowan Francis, in 2003.

12 of 13

Celebratory Smooch

Actress Brooke Shields kisses her husband, writer Chris Henchy
Brooke Shields, Chris Henchy.

Dave Benett/Getty 

Baby Rowan joined Mom and Dad in London for Shields' 40th birthday celebration.

13 of 13

Growing Their Home

Actress Brooke Shields, Chris Henchy and daughters Rowan and Grier Henchy
Brooke Shields, Chris Henchy, Rowan Henchy, Grier Henchy.

Tana Lee Alves/WireImage

The adorable trio became a family of four in 2006, when Shields and Henchy welcomed their second daughter, Grier Hammond.

Related Articles
POST MALONE, BottleRock 2023
All the Best Performances and Portraits from BottleRock Napa Valley 2023 (Exclusive)
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attend an event in London.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Attend an Event in London Together amid Rekindling Their Romance
The Flash director Andy Muschietti and actor Ezra Miller
'The Flash' Director Andy Muschietti Wants Ezra Miller to Reprise Title Role in Sequel If It 'Happens'
James Marsden seen at the hotel Eden Roc Cap d'Antibes during the 76th Cannes Film festival 2023 enjoying a swim with a friend and looking hunky in blue swimming trunks
James Marsden Goes Shirtless While on Vacation in France
Amber Heard, amidst personal challenges, ventures out to explore her newfound home in Spain
Amber Heard Is All Smiles at a Book Fair in Madrid: See the Photo
Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen sushi dinner
Josh Allen Wraps His Arm Around Hailee Steinfeld on Sweet Sushi Date Night in N.Y.C.
Actor Alexander Gould finding Nemo still
Alexander Gould, Voice of Nemo in 'Finding Nemo,' Reflects on the 'Pivotal' Film 20 Years Later
Halle Bailey
Halle Bailey Says It’s ‘Amazing’ to Walk in Footsteps of ‘Beautiful Black Women Pioneers’ in ‘Little Mermaid’
Peter Simonischek, Austrian Actor and âToni Erdmannâ Star, Dead at 76
Peter Simonischek, Austrian Actor and 'Toni Erdmann' Star, Dead at 76
US director Martin Scorsese
Martin Scorsese Teases Upcoming Movie About Jesus After Meeting with Pope Francis: Report
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson photobomb Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's selfie at Shania Twain concert
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Photobomb Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's Selfie at Shania Twain Concert
Josh Brolin and Kathryn Brolin
Josh Brolin Takes Morning Cold Water Plunge with Wife Kathryn Boyd: 'Beautiful Day'
Jane Fonda, Justine Triet receives The Palme D'Or Award for 'Anatomy of a Fall' and Ruben Ostlund during the closing ceremony during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 27, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Jane Fonda Throws Palme d'Or Scroll at Winning Director After She Forgets it Onstage
Ben Platt Noah Galvin
Ben Platt Shows Off Engagement Ring from Fiancé Noah Galvin: 'He Proposed Back'
Quentin Tarantino during the ceremony during the 76th annual Cannes film festival
Quentin Tarantino Criticizes Streaming Films: They 'Don't Exist in the Zeitgeist'
Stephanie Mills and Halle Bailey
Stephanie Mills Supports 'The Little Mermaid' Star Halle Bailey amid Racist Backlash: 'Hold Your Head Up'