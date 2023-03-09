We Bought the Popular Thousand Fell Sneakers — This Is Our Honest Review

Every year, there seems to be a slightly different iteration of the latest, greatest sneaker — the one that you suddenly see all over Instagram seemingly overnight. This year, that sneaker seems to be a classic pair of white lace-ups from Thousand Fell. Like a lot of people, I’ve gradually adopted the trend of wearing sneakers with just about everything, from athleisure outfits to date night dresses. Still, I usually only have one to two favorite pair of sneakers and tend to not stray from those options.

Even though I had heard good things about Thousand Fell sneakers, I didn’t quite think they were worth adding another pair to my closet when I already owned pairs that looked so similar. But when I finally ordered a pair and started testing out the Thousand Fell lace-ups myself (and learning more about the brand), I started to understand the hype. I ordered my pair from the Thousand Fell website (though they’re also available through Madewell, Bloomingdale’s, Zappos, and other retailers), where my size was readily available and the check-out process was a breeze. The sneakers arrived in a timely manner in one of the most interesting, easy-to-break down packages I’ve received from a retailer, and they also came with a free tote bag, which was a nice surprise.

How We Tested Thousand Fell White Lace-Up Sneakers

I ordered the shoes in my typical size, and found them to be true to size and immediately comfortable, just as advertised. Over the course of six weeks, I wore the shoes for my typical day-to-day activity, which included working at my standing desk and usually running errands. I also wore them on a few longer walks, and they held up well.



Though I still prefer to wear sneakers with socks, they also held up to the promise of being comfortable enough to wear sockless, and after wearing them without socks a couple of times, I can say that the odor-free promise also proved to be true. I also wore them in the rain, and they stood up to the water-resistant claim, as well.



Overall, the thing I loved most about these sneakers is their sleek, modern design. I love that there isn’t a huge brand logo stuck on the side of them; this helped them blend in seamlessly with every single outfit I wore, and also gave them a bit of an elevated feel. Also, they look exactly like leather; it actually shocked me when I learned that the material was actually a coated fabric.

The Results

After nearly two months of owning them, the sneakers remained mostly scuff and damage-free (also as promised by the brand) and were even more comfortable than the first time I put them on. I can admit that for most people, at first glance, these sneakers won’t seem all that different from other pairs. The differences are subtle but ultimately hugely impactful. From the sleek, simple design to the construction to the material to the packaging, Thousand Fell is clearly doing things differently, and we think it pays off. While I don’t think every single person needs these in their closet if they already own a dozen pairs of sneakers, I do think that these are worth considering first if you need a classic, sleek, versatile pair of lace-up sneakers in your wardrobe.



Who They're Good For

This sneaker would be great for anyone who’s looking for everyday sneakers that don’t have a big brand logo front and center. They’re also great for those concerned with recyclability or sustainability or those who are interested in shopping for leather-alternatives that still have the look of leather. People who love to wear sneakers without socks but sometimes struggle with foot odor would also appreciate these.

Pros:

Water-, scuff-, and stain-resistant

Made from recycled bottles and yoga mats, natural rubber, and food waste parts

Odor-free

Easy to break in

Comfortable, plush insoles

Who They're Not Good For

If you're looking for a genuine leather sneaker, these won't be for you — while they have a leather look, they are made from a coated fabric. Also, while we personally think they are worth the price, they are rather expensive if you're just wanting a non-leather white sneaker and aren't as concerned with paying extra for the smaller carbon footprint.

Cons:

More expensive than other similar white sneakers on the market

Not made of genuine leather, if you prefer that

What to Consider Before Buying Thousand Fell Sneakers

Sustainability Factor

The first thing to know about Thousand Fell’s White Lace-Up Sneakers is probably the first thing to know about the Thousand Fell brand as a whole: They’re some of the most sustainable sneakers on the market. Made from recycled plastic bottles and natural materials like coconut and sugar, they’re specifically designed not only to last as long as possible, but also be as recyclable as possible. Plus, when you're ready for a new pair, they'll recycle them for you and refund your $20 recycling deposit you paid when you originally purchased the shoes.

Comfort

In terms of comfort, the sneakers are equipped with a footbed made with recycled yoga mats (making them cushioned and comfortable), and a mesh liner that makes them breathable enough to be worn without socks. Both of these features also add to another unique benefit — being odor-free. The liners are sweat-wicking and odor-resistant. Even though they look like leather, the material is actually a coated fabric, which means there’s no tricky break-in period like some other leather sneakers. They’re also water-repellent, scuff-resistant, and have been tested to withstand up to “2.4 million steps,” according to the brand.

Intended Function

Next, ask yourself how exactly you plan to wear them. If you always wear socks with sneakers, then the option to wear these sock-free might not be an important factor in your decision to buy or not. Alternatively, if you like the idea of being able to put on a pair of sneakers without worrying about socks or foot odor, then these could be a perfect fit for your wardrobe. If you’re committed to an authentic leather pair of sneakers, then these won’t be for you, of course, but if you’ve been frustrated in the past with the break-in period of leather sneakers (but love the look of them), then they could be just what you're needing.



Durability

When it comes to the biggest question people often ask themselves about white sneakers — if they’ll get dirty quickly — then you should know that these may get a little bit scuffed or dirty eventually. However, during my testing period, they stayed white and new-looking for much longer than alternative options, no doubt thanks to the scuff- and water-resistant feature.

Other White Sneakers to Consider

Cariuma White Knit Sneaker

Though they come in at a slightly higher price point, Cariuma’s Triple White Premium Leather Sneakers look almost identical to Thousand Fell’s White Lace-Ups at first glance. They’re bright white with a sleek, simple design and white laces, but there are a few differences. First of all, this Cariuma shoe is made from genuine leather, which probably explains the slightly higher cost. Aside from the leather material, this specific pair of Cariuma sneakers are made from some recycled plastic, organic cotton, canvas, and rubber — overall making Thousand Fell’s sneakers the more sustainable option. However, like Thousand Fell, Cariuma has also established more environmentally friendly initiatives behind its production.

Lucky Brand Darleena Sneaker

Lucky’s Darleena’s Sneakers are another pair of lace-ups that look a whole lot like Thousand Fell's. Some quick differences: They go up to a size 12 (Thousand Fell only goes up to a size 10), feature a tan interior and sole, and are made out of genuine leather (instead of a leather lookalike). Though they don’t have any of the sustainability features that the Thousand Fell sneakers offer, they are less expensive and have quite a few positive customer reviews.



FAQ

Are Thousand Fell Sneakers Worth It?

Through our experience, the design, construction, and sustainability of Thousand Fell Sneakers make them a smart purchase. It felt good to buy them knowing that I was making a more environmentally friendly decision, and so far it seems like they will last for years to come, which makes me feel like I’m saving money in the long run.

Are Thousand Fell Sneakers Waterproof?

Though they’re not technically waterproof, Thousand Fell White Lace-Ups are water-resistant, thanks to a special coating that also makes them stain-resistant and smudge-resistant. In other words: These aren’t rain boots, but they’re also not going to be ruined by a sudden downpour.

How Do You Clean Thousand Fell Sneakers?

According to the brand, the best way to clean Thousand Fell Lace-Ups is to wipe them down with a damp cloth. For the six weeks I tested them, my shoes stayed clean enough that I never needed to do this, which seems like a good sign. However, when you do need to swap them out for a new pair, you can send them back to the brand to recycle (and they’ll send you your recycling credit back). The brand site also says they’re coming out with upkeep kits for the shoes soon, which could potentially help with their longevity.

Take Our Word For It

Olivia Muenter is a full-time freelance beauty and fashion writer. She has been writing and editing stories about fashion, beauty, style, and wellness since 2012. In addition to PEOPLE, her work has been published on InStyle, Byrdie, Brides, Bustle, Stylecaster and more. Olivia graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from the University of Florida.

