Thomas Rhett Pokes Fun at Wife Lauren Akins Napping on the Way to Date Night: 'Love You Honey'

It's a sleepy date night for Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins.

On Friday, the country star tweeted a cute selfie taken in the car while on the way to a date with his wife — who fell asleep mid-ride!

"Went on a date. Lauren needed a nap first," wrote Rhett, 33, alongside the photo of him smiling next to his sleeping wife, also 33. "Hahaha love you honey."

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins. Thomas Rhett/Twitter

Earlier this week, the couple and their kids — including 19-month-old Lillie Carolina, Lennon Love, 3½, Ada James, who turns 6 next month, and Willa Gray, 7½ — spent the day with loved ones enjoying sand, sea and fireworks.

"Happy 4th, y’all!" he captioned photos from the day, which showed all four girls smiling and laughing as they soaked up the quality time together.

In a photo shared by Akins, the family crowded together with all their patriotic accessories on deck while posing for a silly family selfie.

Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins, Lillie Carolina, Lennon Love, Ada James, and Willa Gray. Instagram/laur_akins

"God bless America ❤️🇺🇸🩵🧨🤍✨," she captioned the adorable shot.

Last month, the couple co-hosted an episode of Akins' podcast Live in Love and went into detail about her diagnosis of postpartum depression. "After Ada James, our marriage had a falling apart," Akins shared.

"After Lennon, the world had a falling apart," she then said of the COVID pandemic. "After Lillie, I had a falling apart."

"After Lillie, I do remember it was scary for me and there's not many people you can talk to about that because you don't want it to sound like you're gossiping behind your wife's back," Rhett explained. "It's not like you want to call a buddy and be like, 'Hey, my wife is acting super strange.'"

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins. Jeff Kravitz/Getty

"Lifeless is not the right word, but along the lines of dull," the country singer continued. "It felt like a hopeless place for me."

"In the back of my mind, I was like, 'This is not normal,'" Akins said. "I have experienced birthing children before and I've not felt this.'"

Akins' friends told her to seek professional help. "Having that community that you know and trust is crucial because then you know that they are coming from such a place of truth and loving [that] you don't get offended by very much," she said.