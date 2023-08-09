Celebrity Parents Thomas Rhett Shares Photo of Wife Lauren and Daughters Enjoying His Dallas Concert: 'Amazing Night' The father of four was thrilled to have his three older girls in the audience at the show By Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 9, 2023 06:16PM EDT Trending Videos Photo: Grayson Gregory Thomas Rhett had some special fans in the audience at his Dallas show. Sharing photos from the night on Instagram Friday, the "Die a Happy Man" singer, 33, wrote, "Amazing night in Dallas!! Thank you! Love getting to have the fam out. Houston, see y’all tonight!" In one photo, daughters Ada James, who turns 6 this month, and Willa Gray, 7½, watch him perform, looking mesmerized in the black-and-white shot. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Thomas Rhett's Daughters Giggle While Matching in Hot Pink in New Family Photo: 'Slow Down Summer' In another photo included in the post, wife Lauren Akins — with whom he also shares Lillie Carolina, 19 months — squats next to Lennon Love, 3½, Ada and Willa as they watch the show. While appearing on Audacy's Katie & Company in January, Thomas Rhett shared a funny story about how one of his daughters reacted when a fan stopped him to take a photo while out shopping. "We were Christmas shopping up in downtown Franklin [Nashville area], and a few people asked to take a picture," he began. "Ada James looked at me, and she said, 'Why do people like you?' I love how blunt kids say stuff." "I was just like, 'You know Daddy sings music, and I think that those folks like Daddy's music and they wanted a picture,' and she was like, 'That's so weird,' " he added. Instagram/laur_akins Earlier this year on Audacy's Totally Private, the country singer revealed he thinks his family is complete with his four girls. Referencing a recent joke the singer made on Instagram about being close to having a "basketball team" of kids, he confirmed, "We're not pregnant if that's what you're asking." "I think when me and Lauren first got married, five was the number. We're sittin' at a solid four right now. I don't know, I think for us, it's whatever the Lord has got in store," Thomas Rhett shared. "Personally, selfishly, I'm good," he laughed.