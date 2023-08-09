Thomas Rhett Shares Photo of Wife Lauren and Daughters Enjoying His Dallas Concert: 'Amazing Night'

Thomas Rhett had some special fans in the audience at his Dallas show.

Sharing photos from the night on Instagram Friday, the "Die a Happy Man" singer, 33, wrote, "Amazing night in Dallas!! Thank you! Love getting to have the fam out. Houston, see y’all tonight!"

In one photo, daughters Ada James, who turns 6 this month, and Willa Gray, 7½, watch him perform, looking mesmerized in the black-and-white shot.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In another photo included in the post, wife Lauren Akins — with whom he also shares Lillie Carolina, 19 months — squats next to Lennon Love, 3½, Ada and Willa as they watch the show.

While appearing on Audacy's Katie & Company in January, Thomas Rhett shared a funny story about how one of his daughters reacted when a fan stopped him to take a photo while out shopping.

"We were Christmas shopping up in downtown Franklin [Nashville area], and a few people asked to take a picture," he began. "Ada James looked at me, and she said, 'Why do people like you?' I love how blunt kids say stuff."

"I was just like, 'You know Daddy sings music, and I think that those folks like Daddy's music and they wanted a picture,' and she was like, 'That's so weird,' " he added.

Instagram/laur_akins

Earlier this year on Audacy's Totally Private, the country singer revealed he thinks his family is complete with his four girls.

Referencing a recent joke the singer made on Instagram about being close to having a "basketball team" of kids, he confirmed, "We're not pregnant if that's what you're asking."

"I think when me and Lauren first got married, five was the number. We're sittin' at a solid four right now. I don't know, I think for us, it's whatever the Lord has got in store," Thomas Rhett shared.

"Personally, selfishly, I'm good," he laughed.