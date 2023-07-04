Thomas Rhett's Daughters Giggle While Matching in Hot Pink in New Family Photo: 'Slow Down Summer'

Thomas Rhett's family is feeling pretty in pink

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 4, 2023 10:15AM EDT
Thomas Rhett daughters
Photo:

Thomas Rhett Akins/Instagram

Thomas Rhett is enjoying every moment of quality time he gets to spend with his daughters this summer.

On Monday, the "Die a Happy Man" singer, 33, posed with wife Lauren Akins and their four daughters as they enjoyed some summer fun.

The four girls — 19-month-old Lillie Carolina,  Lennon Love, 3½, Ada James, who turns 6 next month, and Willa Gray, 7½ — wore hot pink outfits while their parents opted for paler shades of the color.

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Enjoy Sunshine and Laughs on Solo Beach Date with Daughter Lillie

Instagram/thomasrhettakins

"Slow down summer…" he captioned the family photo, showing the girls smiling together while in matching outfits, each smiling a toothy grin.

On Monday, the couple enjoyed time laughing and playing in the water with their youngest, Lillie.

"Beach time ☀️," he captioned the set of shots on Instagram, where each parent took turns posing with the toddler.

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Enjoy Sunshine and Laughs on Solo Beach Date with Daughter Lillie

Instagram/thomasrhettakins

While appearing on Audacy's Katie & Company in January, Thomas Rhett shared a funny story about how one of his daughters reacted when a fan stopped him to take a photo while out shopping.

"We were Christmas shopping up in downtown Franklin [Nashville area], and a few people asked to take a picture," he began. "Ada James looked at me, and she said, 'Why do people like you?' I love how blunt kids say stuff."

"I was just like, 'You know Daddy sings music, and I think that those folks like Daddy's music and they wanted a picture,' and she was like, 'That's so weird,' " he added.

