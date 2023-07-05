Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Enjoy Patriotic Beach Day with All Four Daughters for Fourth of July

The family of six celebrated the nation's birthday by spending a family day at the beach

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
Updated on July 5, 2023 01:22PM EDT
Photo:

Instagram/laur_akins

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins enjoyed a beautiful beach day with family on the Fourth of July.

On Tuesday, the "Marry Me" singer, 33, and his family of six spent the day with other loved ones, enjoying sand, sea and fireworks with his four girls: 19-month-old Lillie CarolinaLennon Love, 3½, Ada James, who turns 6 next month, and Willa Gray, 7½.

"Happy 4th, y’all!" he captioned photos from the day, which show all four girls smiling and laughing as they enjoy playing in the sand and splashing in the water, soaking up the quality time together.

In a photo shared by Akins, also 33, the family crowds together with all their patriotic accessories on deck as they pose for a silly family selfie.

"God bless America ❤️🇺🇸🩵🧨🤍✨," she captioned the adorable shot.

While appearing on Audacy's Katie & Company in January, Thomas Rhett shared a funny story about how one of his daughters reacted when a fan stopped him to take a photo while out shopping.

Thomas Rhett daughters

Thomas Rhett Akins/Instagram

"We were Christmas shopping up in downtown Franklin [Nashville area], and a few people asked to take a picture," he began. "Ada James looked at me, and she said, 'Why do people like you?' I love how blunt kids say stuff."

"I was just like, 'You know Daddy sings music, and I think that those folks like Daddy's music and they wanted a picture,' and she was like, 'That's so weird,' " he added.

