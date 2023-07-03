Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Enjoy Sunshine and Laughs on Solo Beach Date with Daughter Lillie

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins enjoyed some quality time with their youngest

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
Published on July 3, 2023 12:18PM EDT
Photo:

Instagram/thomasrhettakins

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins enjoyed some two-on-one time with their youngest.

The country singer, 33, and the mom of four enjoyed laughing and playing in the water with their baby girl, 19-month-old Lillie Carolina.

"Beach time ☀️," he captioned the set of shots on Instagram, where each parent took turns posing with the toddler.

In addition to Lillie, the couple shares daughters Lennon Love, 3½, Ada James, who turns 6 next month, and Willa Gray, 7½.

Last month, the pair co-hosted an episode of Akins' podcast Live in Love and went into detail about Akins' diagnosis of postpartum depression, admitting that after the birth of daughter Ada James, "our marriage had a falling apart."

"After Lennon, the world had a falling apart," she then said of the COVID pandemic. "After Lillie, I had a falling apart."

"After Lillie, I do remember it was scary for me and there's not many people you can talk to about that because you don't want it to sound like you're gossiping behind your wife's back," Thomas Rhett explained. "It's not like you want to call a buddy and be like, 'Hey, my wife is acting super strange.'"

Thomas Rhett Poses in Hot Tub with His Daughters as They Celebrate Baby Lillie's First Birthday
Thomas Rhett/instagram

"Lifeless is not the right word, but along the lines of dull," the country singer continued. "It felt like a hopeless place for me."

"In the back of my mind, I was like, 'This is not normal,'" Akins revealed. "I have experienced birthing children before and I've not felt this.'"

Akins' friends told her to explore a possible postpartum depression diagnosis. "Having that community that you know and trust is crucial because then you know that they are coming from such a place of truth and loving [that] you don't get offended by very much."

