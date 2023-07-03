Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Enjoy Sunshine and Laughs on Solo Beach Date with Daughter Lillie

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins enjoyed some two-on-one time with their youngest.

The country singer, 33, and the mom of four enjoyed laughing and playing in the water with their baby girl, 19-month-old Lillie Carolina.

"Beach time ☀️," he captioned the set of shots on Instagram, where each parent took turns posing with the toddler.

In addition to Lillie, the couple shares daughters Lennon Love, 3½, Ada James, who turns 6 next month, and Willa Gray, 7½.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Last month, the pair co-hosted an episode of Akins' podcast Live in Love and went into detail about Akins' diagnosis of postpartum depression, admitting that after the birth of daughter Ada James, "our marriage had a falling apart."

"After Lennon, the world had a falling apart," she then said of the COVID pandemic. "After Lillie, I had a falling apart."

"After Lillie, I do remember it was scary for me and there's not many people you can talk to about that because you don't want it to sound like you're gossiping behind your wife's back," Thomas Rhett explained. "It's not like you want to call a buddy and be like, 'Hey, my wife is acting super strange.'"

Thomas Rhett/instagram

"Lifeless is not the right word, but along the lines of dull," the country singer continued. "It felt like a hopeless place for me."

"In the back of my mind, I was like, 'This is not normal,'" Akins revealed. "I have experienced birthing children before and I've not felt this.'"

Akins' friends told her to explore a possible postpartum depression diagnosis. "Having that community that you know and trust is crucial because then you know that they are coming from such a place of truth and loving [that] you don't get offended by very much."

