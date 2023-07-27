Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Talulah Riley Are Engaged: 'Love Is All Around'

Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Talulah Riley are ready to tie the knot!

The Love Actually star confirmed he's engaged to the actress via Instagram on Thursday — and gave a sweet nod to one of his signature roles.

"Happy to announce that Talulah and I are engaged. Love is all around," wrote the actor, 33, quoting a line uttered by Hugh Grant's Prime Minister in the 2003 Christmas classic (not to mention a lyric from the Troggs song holiday-ified by Bill Nighy's Billy Mack in the movie).



Riley, 37, also shared the news on Twitter alongside a cuddly photo of her with her now-fiancé.

"Very happy to share that after two years of dating, Thomas Brodie Sangster and I are engaged!" she wrote.

Brodie-Sangster is best known for his roles in Queen's Gambit, The Maze Runner and Game of Thrones. Riley's credits that include Pride & Prejudice, Inception and Westworld.

The newly engaged pair first met when they worked on FX's Pistol, which follows the Sex Pistols' rise to fame. The limited series began filming in March 2021 in England and Brodie-Sangster and Riley portray the tumultuous real-life couple, Sex Pistols manager Malcolm McLaren and fashion designer Vivienne Westwood, respectively.

They first sparked romance rumors in August 2021 after they were spotted holding hands in London. They also made another PDA-filled outing in February 2022 before the two seemingly confirmed their relationship as they walked their first red carpet together at the 2022 British Academy Film Awards Gala Dinner.

While the couple have kept the details of their romance private, Riley briefly opened up about falling for her now-fiancé in an interview with The Times in May of the same year. She noted how they built a strong relationship during filming before they actually got together.

“We hadn't really acknowledged each other as a romantic possibility or potential until the moment that we both did,” she told the publication. “And it was the same moment a number of months after having worked together and been good friends.”

Brodie-Sangster also briefly mentioned Riley while speaking with The Guardian and he talked about portraying their characters' tumultuous relationship on screen.

“I wasn't dating her at the time,” he told the publication when asked what it was like directing his character's “more cutting remarks towards Riley." He added, “Thankfully we're not too much like Viv and Malc.”

Prior to her relationship with Brodie-Sangster, Riley married Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk twice from 2010 to 2012, then from 2013 to 2016.

Musk, 52, sent his well wishes to couple shortly after Riley's announcement, replying to her on Twitter (which he recently redubbed X): "Congratulations!" with a red heart emoji.

