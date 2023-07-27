Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Talulah Riley Are Engaged: 'Love Is All Around'

The 'Love Actually' alum gave a sweet nod to the 2003 rom-com in confirming he'd popped the question to Riley, whom he first met on the set of FX's 'Pistol'

By
Kaitlyn Huamani
Photo of Kaitlyn Huamani
Kaitlyn Huamani
Kaitlyn Huamani is an editorial intern at PEOPLE. She has previously worked at local independent newspapers and her student-led publication at the University of Southern California, where she serves as the editor of Arts, Culture and Entertainment and is obtaining a degree in journalism.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 27, 2023 05:46PM EDT
Stars at Wimbledon
Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Talulah Riley are ready to tie the knot!

The Love Actually star confirmed he's engaged to the actress via Instagram on Thursday — and gave a sweet nod to one of his signature roles.

"Happy to announce that Talulah and I are engaged. Love is all around," wrote the actor, 33, quoting a line uttered by Hugh Grant's Prime Minister in the 2003 Christmas classic (not to mention a lyric from the Troggs song holiday-ified by Bill Nighy's Billy Mack in the movie).

Riley, 37, also shared the news on Twitter alongside a cuddly photo of her with her now-fiancé.

"Very happy to share that after two years of dating, Thomas Brodie Sangster and I are engaged!" she wrote.

Brodie-Sangster is best known for his roles in Queen's Gambit, The Maze Runner and Game of Thrones. Riley's credits that include Pride & Prejudice, Inception and Westworld

The newly engaged pair first met when they worked on FX's Pistol, which follows the Sex Pistols' rise to fame. The limited series began filming in March 2021 in England and Brodie-Sangster and Riley portray the tumultuous real-life couple, Sex Pistols manager Malcolm McLaren and fashion designer Vivienne Westwood, respectively.

They first sparked romance rumors in August 2021 after they were spotted holding hands in London. They also made another PDA-filled outing in February 2022 before the two seemingly confirmed their relationship as they walked their first red carpet together at the 2022 British Academy Film Awards Gala Dinner. 

Talulah Riley and Thomas Brodie-Sangster
Joe Maher/Getty Images

While the couple have kept the details of their romance private, Riley briefly opened up about falling for her now-fiancé in an interview with The Times in May of the same year. She noted how they built a strong relationship during filming before they actually got together.

“We hadn't really acknowledged each other as a romantic possibility or potential until the moment that we both did,” she told the publication. “And it was the same moment a number of months after having worked together and been good friends.”

Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Talulah Riley kiss while watching a match in the Lanson champagne suite during Day Six of Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 02, 2022 in London, England.
Karwai Tang/WireImage

Brodie-Sangster also briefly mentioned Riley while speaking with The Guardian and he talked about portraying their characters' tumultuous relationship on screen.

“I wasn't dating her at the time,” he told the publication when asked what it was like directing his character's “more cutting remarks towards Riley." He added, “Thankfully we're not too much like Viv and Malc.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Prior to her relationship with Brodie-Sangster, Riley married Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk twice from 2010 to 2012, then from 2013 to 2016.

Musk, 52, sent his well wishes to couple shortly after Riley's announcement, replying to her on Twitter (which he recently redubbed X): "Congratulations!" with a red heart emoji.

Related Articles
Elon Musk's Dating History
Elon Musk's Dating History: From Amber Heard to Grimes
Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Talulah Riley attend Vanity Fair and FX Present "Pistol" at The Metrograph on May 18, 2022 in New York City.
Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Talulah Riley's Relationship Timeline
Talulah Riley and Thomas Brodie-Sangster
Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Talulah Riley Make Red Carpet Debut as They Seemingly Confirm Romance
MAD MEN: Anna Osceola, Jon Hamm, 'Person To Person', Season 7, ep. 714
Actors Who Married Their Costars
Emma Watson attends the "Beauty and the Beast" New York screening at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on March 13, 2017 in New York City
Emma Watson's Dating History: From Chord Overstreet to Brandon Green
Brody Jenner and Pregnant Girlfriend Tia Blanco are Engaged
Brody Jenner and Pregnant Girlfriend Tia Blanco Are Engaged: 'Can't Wait to Love You Forever'
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - 814 Engagements are right around the corner in Paradise, but just as the seemingly stable remaining couples are feeling the romance, a series of surprise visits shake things up on the beach. First up, Bachelorettes Gabby and Rachel have arrived, ready to spill all the tea on their former flames to their new ladies. Then, Becca and Thomas arrive to share an exciting announcement the beach is getting its first-ever Sadie Hawkins dance! Will the 90s-themed evening be a fun night out for the tropical lovebirds or is heartbreak on the horizon? Find out on Bachelor in Paradise, TUESDAY, NOV. 15 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images) BECCA KUFRIN, THOMAS JACOBS
Becca Kufrin Celebrates 1-Year-Anniversary of Proposing to Thomas Jacobs: 'I Love You 365X More Today'
Blair Underwood and Josie Hart attend the 50th International Emmy Awards at New York Hilton Midtown on November 21, 2022 in New York City.
Who Is Blair Underwood's Wife? All About Josie Hart
Brody Jenner, Tia Blanco
Who Is Brody Jenner's Fiancée? All About Tia Blanco
Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons' Relationship Timeline
Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown attend the Netflix Enola Holmes 2
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's Relationship Timeline
Grimes, Elon Musk
Everything to Know About Elon Musk's Family (He's a Dad of 10)
JASON TARTICK, KAITLYN BRISTOWE
Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick's Relationship Timeline
Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas
Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas' Relationship Timeline
jennifer lopez and ben affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Relationship Timeline
Khloé Kardashian attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City
Khloé Kardashian's Dating History: From Lamar Odom to Tristan Thompson