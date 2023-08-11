This Newly Released Knit Top That ‘Feels Luxurious’ Is Trending at Amazon — and It’s Only $28

With fall right around the corner, tons of Amazon shoppers are picking up this new between-season top.

The Zesica Ribbed Knit Top recently launched on Amazon, and it’s been ranking on the site’s best-selling T-shirt chart this week. In other words, droves of shoppers are adding the shirt to their wardrobe ahead of the new season.

Made of a soft and stretchy material, the classic wardrobe staple has a crewneck, short sleeves, a slim fit silhouette, and a hem that hits at the hip. What elevates it from a typical T-shirt is its ribbed design that gives it some texture, so it’ll be sure to stand out.

Zesica Ribbed Knit Top in Dusty Blue, $28

Amazon

The transitional piece is easy to dress up or down. For picnics in the park, wear it with denim shorts and slip-on sneakers. If you’re headed to the office or a birthday party, pair it with a breezy skirt. And when fall arrives, wear it with jeans and a cardigan for casual occasions, or dress it up with trousers, a blazer, and booties.

The shirt runs from S to XL, and there’s a size guide listed in the product description for reference. It comes in 15 colors, including plenty of neutrals like almond and navy. If you want to add a pop of color to your closet, opt for purple or hot pink (Barbiecore, anyone?).

Zesica Ribbed Knit Top in Purple, $28

Amazon

Shoppers are already starting to leave five-star ratings and glowing reviews for the new shirt. Users call it “comfortable,” “very flattering,” and “cute,” with one customer writing, “This material is so stretchy but thick,” and adding that it “feels luxurious.”

Another shopper shared, “I work in a cold office, and this shirt is nice and warm without making me sweaty in the summer.” They also raved about the material, writing, “I am very sensitive to different fabrics and textures, but this shirt is so soft, not irritating or itchy.”

Join shoppers thinking ahead to fall and shop the Zesica Ribbed Knit Top for $28 at Amazon.

Zesica Ribbed Knit Top in Almond, $28

Amazon

Zesica Ribbed Knit Top in Black, $28

Amazon

Zesica Ribbed Knit Top in Navy, $28

Amazon

