Even Professional Cleaners Call This Steam Mop a 'Great Piece of Equipment' — and It's Just $75 Today at Amazon

Bonus: It can be converted into a handheld device, too

Published on June 3, 2023 07:30 AM
peo steam mop tout
Photo:

People / Reese Herrington

If you're tired of throwing out disposable mopping pads or lugging a bucket and a mop around your home to clean your hard flooring, it may be time to upgrade and invest in a steam mop. It makes mopping less aggravating, as it serves as an effective way to clean without harsh chemicals.

Right now, you can snag the multi-functional Hoover Complete Pet Steam Mop on sale for just $75 at Amazon. Dirt, grease, and grime can be easily removed from floors thanks to the 10-in-1 cleaning device. It comes with machine-washable microfiber cleaning pads, and it’s simple to use: Fill the tank with water, wait for the steamer to heat up, and run it back and forth across the floor. Pet owners will appreciate its ability to deodorize and clean pet messes.

The tool isn't just for floors —  it transforms into a handheld device, so it can steam clean just about any surface in your home, including grout, tile, carpets, linoleum, and stone. Plus, it comes with several attachments, such as a scrubber brush and mop head, so it can tackle areas like the stovetop, toilet, windows, hard-to-reach corners, and upholstery.

Hoover Steam Complete Pet

Amazon

Buy It! Hoover Complete Pet Steam Mop, $74.81 (orig. $109.99); amazon.com

Thousands of Amazon shoppers have given the steam mop a five-star rating, with many raving that it’s “lightweight” and leaves their floors “spotless” in reviews. One happy customer raved about the attachments and shared, “[I] love this mop… I can clean my floorboards… the windows… the kids’ toys all with the detachable [piece] on the front.” They added, “My last [steam mop] was over $200, and I honestly love this one way more.” 

Even professional cleaners approve of this Hoover steam mop. One five-star reviewer, who runs their own cleaning business, called the steam mop a "great piece of equipment” that "cleans everything." They also stated that it goes up and down stairs effortlessly. Plus, it even cleaned "deep rust and dirt" from old theater chairs. 

A final reviewer wrote that their “floors never looked better” after using the mop. 

Head to Amazon now to get the Hoover Complete Pet Steam Mop, while it’s on sale.

