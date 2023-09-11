These Sporty Canines Took Top Honors in an Annual Dog Surfing Competition

The 18th annual Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon took place Sunday at Del Mar Dog Beach

By
David Chiu
David Chiu
Published on September 11, 2023
The Best-in-Surf participants from the 18th annual Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon held on Sept. 10, 2023. The winners from left to right: Sugar in first place, followed by Delilah and Guinness in second and third place respectively. Photo:

Helen Woodward Animal Center

A California beach was flooded with canine pups on surfboards hitting the waves for a good cause. 

The 18th annual Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon took place Sunday at Del Mar Dog Beach in Del Mar, California. The event benefits the Helen Woodward Animal Center, an animal welfare organization, in raising money for orphan pets and programs. 

More than 50 surfing dogs (a.k.a. “SurFURs”) participated in the event. Their performance was judged based on the “length of their ride, wave technique, enthusiasm and confidence on the board,” according to the animal center in a press release. 

These Adorable Dogs Took Top Honors in an Annual Surfing Competition
Sugar, who came in first place in the "Best in Surf" competition.

Helen Woodward Animal Center

The first, second and third place winners were evaluated for each weight class and the first-place winners moved on to the "Best in Surf" finals. 

Coming in first place in this year’s contest for Best in Surf was Sugar, followed by Delilah and Guinness for second and third place, respectively. 

Best-in-Surf third place winner Guinness rides the waves.

Helen Woodward Animal Center

Additionally, both dogs and humans competed in a freestyle surf contest with points awarded for creativity, the animal center added. That honor went to Zia and Zailey. 

There were also two crowd-favorite categories that made their return for this year’s competition, one of which included Duos and Trios featuring two or three canines on one surfboard. Later in the day, dogs and humans participated in the Peeps & Pups tandem event.

Zailey was one of the winners of the freestyle surf contest.

Helen Woodward Animal Center

A costume contest was also held at the Surf-A-thon, with this year’s theme being “rock stars and music legends.” The first-place winners were the duo of Doodle and Nacho. They were followed by Ruffelina Delicious VonVicious, who was dressed in purple in a homage to Prince, in second place; and an honorable mention went to Sasha. Other winners included Cinnabella (for most crafty); Lily (great job award); Teddy Henry (wow award); Willow, Kai and Gilbert (most dedicated); Chewy (most colorful); and Emma (most unique).

Doodle and Nacho won the costume contest.

Helen Woodward Animal Center

Other highlights from the day included music from Salton City Surf Club, a kid's activity area, a fair featuring exhibitor booths, and the awards ceremony.

Founded in 1972, the Helen Woodward Animal Center provides “educational and therapeutic programs for people, as well as humane care and adoption for homeless animals,” according to its website

“The 18th Annual Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon was a great success!,” said the organization in a Facebook post Sunday. “Thank you to everyone who attended and to our surFURS for the great performance they gave catching waves.”






